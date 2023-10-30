Lisa LeBlanc Embarking on US Tour This December

Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc announced a North American tour this December. The tour comes in support of her latest album Chiac Disco (Bonsound), released in 2022.

The project is a tribute to the era of chic disco and funk, and to the memory of Lee Hazlewood, thanks to the lively melodies and resounding percussion. Filled with glittery melodies and colorful lyrics sung loud and proud, the critically acclaimed album received praise from outlets like CBC Music, La Presse, Le Journal de Montréal, Montréal Gazette, KCRW (NPR), Exclaim!, and beyond.

"I recently dug up some photos from our last East Coast tour in the US from 2018,” Lisa recalls. “I remember during our New York show, there was a record snow storm and the city was a total ghost town with subways canceled and everything. Despite this, about 300 people came and I couldn't believe my eyes and kept pinching myself that we were playing NYC for a room full of beautiful people. Needless to say, I'm really excited to come see you all again on my upcoming US tour in December!"

Alongside the announcement, LeBlanc unveiled an electrifying live performance of the track “Dans l’jus” from last year’s Francos de Montréal music festival held in Downtown Montreal, Quebec.

“Dans l’jus” is a dazzling disco groover with a grandiose opening, a solid rhythm section and shimmering, hypnotic arrangements as lyrics reflect the omnipresence burn-out in our society. LeBlanc performed in front of an audience of over 45,000 people and the entire show was broadcast on ICI Radio-Canada Télé.

Not long after earning major acclaim at the Festival international de la chanson de Granby, Lisa LeBlanc released her debut self-titled album, receiving phenomenal reception. In 2014, she released Highways, Heartaches and Time Well Wasted, followed two years later by Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen?, which was short-listed for the Polaris Prize.

LeBlanc opted to sing in English on these last two efforts, thus expanding her creative potential and reaching out to new audiences. Her three albums have sold over 140,000 copies.

After acquiring experience as an album producer – working with Edith Butler and Jacques Surette – Lisa re-emerged bright and bold in 2022 with her new album Chiac Disco, which she co-produced with Benoît Morier. Recorded at home, the album showcases the unexpected crossover of disco and chiac, using tones sometimes reminiscent of the sixties and seventies.

Chiac Disco is a sort of cultural patchwork where one foot dances in “rural disco” and the other in “chiac-glam.” The album earned her a spot on the Polaris Short List, as well as the Félix Awards in the categories Album Production of the Year (with Benoît Morier) and Pop Album of the Year.

Lisa LeBlanc Tour Dates:

Dec 5 - Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

Dec 6 - New York, NY @ Cafe Wha?

Dec 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ 118 North

Dec 8 - Washington, DC @ Jammin Java

Dec 12 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

Dec 13 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Photo Credit: Annie France Noel