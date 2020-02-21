Lisa Lamb Sets Release Date for Debut Album 'Juniper'

Acclaimed Irish singer and actress Lisa Lambe announces the release of her Blue Élan Records debut album, Juniper on April. 3, 2020. New single, "Hunter's Moon", is available today on all streaming platforms. The album Juniper is also available to pre-order today.



Described by the Irish Times as the finest singer and actor of her generation, Lisa is now poised to attract a global audience with her forthcoming album, Juniper.



Joining forces with Karl Odlum (The Frames,) as producer in 2019, Juniper is her most ambitious project yet. Written in the west of Ireland, and recorded at the remote Attica Studios in County Donegal, Lisa describes the eleven-songs as "a love letter to nature." Her songwriting, although inspired by the Irish landscape and its surroundings is also thoroughly universal, modern and international.



Inspired by nature at night time "Hunter's Moon" points back to the vibe of Stevie Nicks', evoking Lambe's sultry vibrato. Written on the night of a full Hunter's Moon, away from city lights Lisa describes the song as one of courage, to "step out and beyond the fading embers of times past, using the blanket and safey of night to find your way, the Hunter's Moon becomes the compass, lights our way, shines on all we feel...A tribute to the pagan goddess who reminds us, love lights the path to home."



It's no surprise that Lisa's new songs conjure moods and visions: She graduated Trinity College Dublin with distinction as an actor, working with Ireland's National Theatre and starring in many smash hit plays, including most recently "Jimmy's Hall". She is a frequent guest on national radio and television in Ireland, and has appeared at world renowned venues including Radio City Music Hall, LA's Nokia Live, and Red Rocks, as lead singer with Celtic Woman. As a solo artist, Lisa has performed globally including Celtic Connections Scotland, Glastonbury UK (alongside some recent sold out Irish shows) as well The Irish Arts Centres in London, Paris and New York.



Ireland's Hotpress called Lisa's voice "sumptuously melodic ... a star" while RTE described her as a "national treasure," and the Irish Times labeled Lisa's first album Hiding Away recorded in Nashville as ''pure gold.''





