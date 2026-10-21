Lisa Hilton Quintet Releases 'Waterlily World' Video From NATURALLY Album

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The Lisa Hilton Quintet has released the video for 'Waterlily World,' the first single from Naturally, featuring tenor saxophonist JD Allen, trumpeter Igmar Thomas, bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Rudy Royston. The album is available November 27, 2026 via Ruby Slippers Productions.

Lisa Hilton's new album Naturally drops November 27, 2026 — her 30th record. Produced by Hilton herself, the album is described as a celebration of organic music, built around real instruments and human emotion. The eleven-track collection blends original jazz compositions like 'Carefree Chronicles' and 'Transcendental Tango' alongside soulful standards, and features her band — saxophonist JD Allen, trumpeter Igmar Thomas, drummer Rudy Royston, and bassist Luques Curtis — plus a solo piano take on Bill Evans' 'Peace Piece.'

Hilton has won several awards for her compositions throughout her career, and Naturally includes nine originals as well as standards. Standout tracks include the Latin-flavored and impressionistic 'Carefree Chronicles' and 'Transcendental Tango,' along with tunes such as 'Nocturnal' and 'Stop & Go Chaotic Show,' which highlight the musical interplay of the quintet.

Working from her Malibu studio, Hilton's compositions and piano performances continue her contributions to the cool jazz tradition. The coastal community, previously home to jazz figures including Miles Davis, Horace Silver, Stan Getz, Joe Zawinul and Jeremy Pelt, has provided inspiration for Hilton's work.

About Lisa Kristine Hilton

The music of Lisa Hilton draws inspiration from American composers including Miles Davis, Bill Evans, and Chet Baker, associated with the style known as 'cool' jazz, as well as the grooves of Horace Silver and Dizzy Gillespie, and the creative depth of Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk, along with blues figure Robert Johnson. Hilton is a prolific composer who records and performs with many of today's jazz musicians. Her thirty albums regularly sit at the top of the Jazz Week and other radio/streaming charts, drawing millions of plays on streaming services and appearing regularly as an Amazon #1 New Jazz Release. Hilton has performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Smithsonian Institution, UCLA's Royce Theatre, San Francisco Jazz, and others.

Lisa Hilton 2027 Tour Dates

3/17 Winters Jazz / Chicago

3/19 Allentown Symphony Hall Jazz Upstairs / Allentown

3/22 Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall / NYC

For more information, visit www.LisaHiltonMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Robert Smith



Stream Tracks from Naturally Request Digital Assets

Igmar Thomas, JD Allen, Luques, Curtis, Rudy, Royston, Lisa Hilton Photo by Robert Smith



Photo Credit: Robert Smith

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