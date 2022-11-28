Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lisa Hartt Releases 'Don't Tell Me How I Feel' Ahead Of 'Arrival' EP

Lisa Hartt Releases 'Don't Tell Me How I Feel' Ahead Of 'Arrival' EP

The first single "Don’t Tell Me How I Feel" was released on November 11, 2022 while 'Arrival' will be released in January, 2023.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Lisa Hartt lays every single emotion on the table with her new heartfelt EP 'Arrival'. Landing on January 2023, this EP is forty years in the making. Drawing on every raw emotion, Lisa has produced a storytelling masterpiece that delivers the themes of health, mindfulness, body, and spirit. The first single, "Don't Tell Me How I Feel" will be released in November 2022.

Born in Montreal, Lisa grew up in La Tuque and Dorval, Quebec, where she started an early career in music in 1960 at the young age of just 10. Lisa then went on to have a wide and varied career that spanned the world, from London to Cairo. Throughout the 60s and 70s, Lisa toured with a score of seasoned musicians before coming back to Canada and setting up The Lisa Hartt Band.

With a varied vocation in music through the 80s and 90s, Lisa eventually developed her sounds into holistic and transformative living to become a Sound Practitioner and Reiki Master, combining her vocal talents with world instruments and the ancient practice of Reiki.

Now making a home in Port Credit, ON, 'Arrival' is Lisa's first outing for several years where she has delved deep into her soul to bring a very personal and sensitive reflection on 40 years of recovery and sobriety. These tracks have been floating around Lisa's mind and it wasn't until the pandemic, she decided to record them.

The vocals and acoustics were recorded by Lisa in her home studio before sending them off to Chris Birkett, a multi-talented producer, and musician from 2Mounties. This collaboration allowed Lisa to explore her folk, soul, jazz, and rock roots.

Lisa's influences of gentle folk, soul, rhythm, and blues with a rock edge give a backbone that runs right through her EP.

The first single, "Don't Tell Me How I Feel" reflects on her relationship with her brother and his mental illness which he finally succumbed to. A strong bond between the two, Lisa explains that it was never about trying to 'fix him' but just to hear him.

Don't judge me by the way I look, or by the words I use

Don't think you know my feelings until you've walked a mile in my shoes.

'Wasted' is a tale of Lisa's battle with self-sabotage while she was out on the road in the 60s and 70s. Hard touring and hard drinking took its toll, with Lisa's family reaching out to help.

Cinderella, where you been all night?

I've been to a show mama,

Telling everyone where to go mama,

Now I am coming home to you... wasted.

'Sail Away' laments a tale of a powerful overbearing sea and storm. Crashing in the hold is effective at manifesting this rage and despair that finally takes the protagonist into its deep dark depths.

Finally, 'Tell the Truth' is about Lisa's realization and reflection on her long and winding journey. An adventure that takes you to the lowest of the lows before rising like a phoenix from the other side.

Lisa Hartt puts everything on the line here with her 'Arrival' EP. Welcome to the next journey of Lisa's life and expect more music to be released in the months ahead.

The first single "Don't Tell Me How I Feel" was released on November 11, 2022 while 'Arrival' will be released in January, 2023.

Listen to the new single here:



Shania Twain Drops New Duets with Elton John, Chris Martin & Nick Jonas Photo
Shania Twain Drops New Duets with Elton John, Chris Martin & Nick Jonas
Apple Music's latest exclusive gift comes from country icon Shania Twain, with a deluxe version of the 1997 landmark album Come On Over, featuring three tracks exclusive to Apple Music, on which Elton John and Chris Martin each join Twain on separate, live versions of “You’re Still the One” and Nick Jonas duets on “Party for Two.”
Duran Duran Announce Second Headline Show At Londons The O2 Photo
Duran Duran Announce Second Headline Show At London's The O2
Duran Duran’s six headline FUTURE PAST arena shows will begin at Manchester’s AO Arena on April 29th, marking the band’s first-ever performance at the venue, followed by two dates at London’s The O2 Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, and the 3 Arena in Dublin. More activity is soon to be announced.
Photos: Rosalía Returns To Europe To Conclude Motamami World Tour Photo
Photos: Rosalía Returns To Europe To Conclude 'Motamami' World Tour
For this tour, Rosalía and her team set out to experiment and push the boundaries of her live performances, throwing away the standard arena tour playbook and confines of pop performances instead to showcase her talent. Rosalía’s remaning shows will continue throughout Europe and the UK in the final weeks of 2023. Check out photos now!
Shania Twain Adds New Dates to 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour Photo
Shania Twain Adds New Dates to 2023 'Queen of Me' Global Tour
The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
November 28, 2022

The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors RevealedDisney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster RevealedPhoto: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022

The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster ReleasedPhoto: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!
share