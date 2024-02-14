Lionel Richie And Diana Ross To Headline Inaugural Fool In Love Festival

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross will headline the inaugural Fool In Love Festival at Hollywood Park on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The festival will bring legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats including Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Eric Burdon & The Animals, The O'Jays, The Jacksons, and many more. Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at FoolInLove.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, February 16 at 10 AM PT. A public on-sale will follow at 2 PM PT if any tickets remain.

GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down. VIP ticket amenities include preferred viewing areas at each stage, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms and more. Platinum tickets (21+) include all VIP amenities plus golf cart transportation between stages, complimentary lockers with mobile charging units, unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge which features relaxed seating, complimentary curated bites, all-inclusive beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, a dedicated merch pop-up, and more.

Fool In Love has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select nearby hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, visit FoolInLove.com.

Sign up for official Fool In Love SMS and email lists to be the first to receive new information and follow along on social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements.

Fool In Love is produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment.

About Hollywood Park

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States. Host to global music festivals and world-class events, the mixed-use development is centered around the 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium, which was ranked the No. 1 stadium in the world for top-grossing concert and live event ticket sales in 2023, and is set to host eight FIFA World Cup ‘26 matches, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater, a state-of-the-art venue that hosts concerts, comedy, awards shows, esports competitions, boxing, community gatherings, conferences and more.

Hollywood Park is an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparkca.com.