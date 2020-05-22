Lindy Vopnfjord Releases New Album STATE OF THE HEART

Ontario musician Lindy Vopnfjörd is a songwriter in the classic sense. A true storyteller with a knack for melody, Vopnfjörd is happy just to create. He's made major label records with his band Major Maker. He's made protest albums, standing on a soap box with an acoustic guitar. His previous LP, 2019's You Will Know When It's Right, was a collaboration with legendary Icelandic band Nydonsk, recorded in Reykjavik. For his new album, State of the Heart (out today), though, Lindy turned to the age-old inspiration... love, in all its good and bad. Listen via Apple Music / Spotify and purchase via Bandcamp.



Teaming up with long-time friend, producer Danny Michel, the album features some of Lindy's finest songs to date, including the third single, "Won't You Come And See Me Sometime." A sweet and sober call to visit, with the musician's real recent migration from the city of Toronto to Hamilton, Ontario, the song offers a warm welcome to meet him where he's at on State of the Heart.



Cool and paced, a relaxed trot with slow-mo drums and acoustic guitar carry the verses into a swelling chorus, "I want to sing you a lover's song / I want to sing you a perfect rhyme / Won't you come and see me sometime." The bluesy harmonica interludes infuse a nostalgia and Canadiana vibe, while Lindy's vocals rebounding on the word love in the lyric, "I'll send you my love wherever you are," ripples artistically just before instruments are stripped back at song's end, giving laser focus to his invitation for meaningful re-connection.



State of the Heart reflects not only Lindy's personal evolution toward a new love and revolution as a tighter songwriter, but also his fledgling partnership with producer Michel, who breathes new life into Lindy's style by imbuing his signature folk sound with a modern feel. The album displays the synergy between the sound and vision of a meticulous perfectionist working out of a rural studio and the soul of a self-described "joyologist and freedom nerd." The resulting energy enlivens the beautifully crafted tunes.

Related Articles View More Music Stories