Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release 'What Child Is This'

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker have teamed up for a special performance of the classic Christmas carol "What Child Is This" for this year's "CMA Country Christmas," airing on Monday, November 30th on ABC. The two superstars have released the duet today as a digital-only single on Lindseystomp Records via Concord Records ahead of the TV showing - PRESS HERE to download/stream. Stirling previously released a solo, instrumental version of "What Child Is This" on her chart-topping holiday album Warmer In The Winter. Monday's performance will mark the third appearance on the annual holiday special for both Stirling and Rucker, who also recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards.

"I was so excited to be a part of the CMA Country Christmas again this year," shares Stirling. "Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show. This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker. Hope everyone loves it as much as we do!"

"I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform 'What Child Is This' and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome," adds Rucker, who also performed "Only Love" alongside Katy Perry on this past weekend's American Music Awards.

Stirling will keep her fans entertained this holiday season with her "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays" live-streaming special taking place Saturday, December 12th. The ticketed event, airing at two exclusive show times: 12pm Pacific/3pm Eastern and 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern, will feature Stirling performing favorite seasonal tunes, such as "Angels We Have Heard On High," "All I Want For Christmas," "Let It Snow" and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," brought to life by stylized sets, talented dancers and glittering costumes in a spectacle greater than any standard venue could provide. The all-new Christmas show will be over an hour of entertainment that is sure to keep viewers glued to their couches and screens. The livestream will also be available on demand for 72 hours following the second showing. Tickets for "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays" are on sale now; Behind-the-Scenes and VIP Experiences are also available. PRESS HERE for details and to purchase.

Lindsey Stirling released her first-ever holiday album Warmer In The Winter in 2017 via Lindseystomp/Concord Records, marking the #1 new Christmas album of the year. Due to high demand from fans, a Deluxe Edition was issued in 2018, also topping the holiday charts. Warmer In The Winter, which has been streamed over 150 million times, features classic and original songs along with special guests Becky G, Sabrina Carpenter, Trombone Shorty and Alex Gaskarth (from All Time Low). The album's version of "Carol of the Bells," the first instrumental song to reach Top 5 on Hot AC Radio last year, is currently the #1 most played holiday song at radio across the country. PRESS HERE to listen to Warmer In The Winter.

Darius Rucker also recently released an original holiday song with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates and talented young songstress Abigail Hodges, with the heartfelt track "Won't Be Home For Christmas" honoring the sacrifice of military members and their families, and his 2014 album Home For The Holidays remains in heavy rotation by fans and radio alike every holiday season. Meanwhile, his current feel-good single "Beers And Sunshine" is Top 15 and climbing at Country radio.

Lindsey Stirling is known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the Arizona-raised, Los Angeles-based artist has racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling's sophomore album Shatter Me was certified Gold by the RIAA, after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and holding the #1 spot on the Classical Albums Chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Her third studio album Brave Enough, featuring guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Christina Perri, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon and others, earned Stirling her second Billboard Music Award for "Top Dance/Electronic Album." Stirling's latest release, her fifth album Artemis (released September 2019 via BMG), debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. Artemis has also been turned into a successful comic book series. Additionally, Stirling co-wrote The New York Times best-selling book The Only Pirate at the Party with her sister Brook S. Passey, was the runner-up on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" and has appeared on "America's Got Talent." The multi-hyphenate star, who launched a virtual series and podcast String Sessions earlier this year, is also currently helping families in need through her nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25M albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus nine No. 1 singles at Country radio. In 2014, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 8x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel." He recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and his current single, "Beers And Sunshine," is Top 15 and climbing at Country radio. As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation.

