Lindsay Lou's First Solo Album 'Queen Of Time' Out Now

Today, celebrated Nashville singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou releases her new album Queen of Time on Kill Rock Stars Nashville. Produced by Dave O'Donnell (James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Heart), the album features special guests including Grammy Award-winners Jerry Douglas and Billy Strings, who sings on their co-write “Nothing's Working.”

Lindsay Lou's first solo release and Kill Rock Stars debut, Queen of Time has already garnered acclaim from press including Under The Radar, Atwood Magazine, No Depression and more. Her recent single “Shame,” featuring an epic Billy Strings guitar solo, was named an “Essential Track” by Guitar World, who praised the “'70s soft rock edge that calls to mind Fleetwood Mac.”

As a songwriter, Lindsay Lou is a mix of radical honesty and tender optimism, with a molasses-sweet voice that slices deep into the soul. Queen of Time follows her on a deeply personal spiritual journey filled with heartbreak, discovery and resilience as she explores the duality of womanhood.

After the loss of her grandmother and the end of her marriage, Lou sought out a hallucinogenic ritual that not only informed the way she processes grief, but also opened her eyes to the throughline from her grandmother, to herself, to the art she creates. Her late grandmother even makes a special appearance, with snippets from over 27 hours of recorded conversations between the two.

Lindsay Lou has become a beloved live performer, honing her style with her bluegrass-inspired band, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, as well as the Michigan supergroup, Sweet Water Warblers.

This fall, she will hit the road with Greensky Bluegrass, including stops in Austin, New Orleans, Memphis and more. See a full list of tour dates below and find more info here: https://www.lindsayloumusic.com/home-tour-dates.

Lindsay Lou 2023 Tour Dates

September 29 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

September 30-1 – Annapolis, MD @ Baygrass Festival ^

October 6-8 – Pelham, TN @ CaveFest ^

October 19 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark ''

October 20 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

October 22 – Marquette, MI @ Ore Dock Brewing

October 23 – Iron Mountain, MI @ The Braumart

October 28 – Carbondale, IL @ Washington & Main *

November 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

November 9 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre #

November 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre #

November 11 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ #

November 12 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee #

November 14 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live #

November 16 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall #

November 17 – Hattiesburg, MS @ Saenger Theatre #

November 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre #

December 6-9 – Puerto Morelos, Mexico @ Strings & Sol



^ – Artist at Large & Band Set

'' – Michigan Night, Co-Bill

* – Co-bill with Kyle Tuttle Band

# – Supporting Greensky Bluegrass