Linda Gail Lewis, Sister of Rock Legend Jerry Lee Lewis, Announces New Headline Tour

The tour dates begin on August 12 in San Antonio, TX.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Fresh from the release of the Early Sides 1963-1973 CD collection as well as the concert CD/DVD Family Jewels, rockabilly pioneer Linda Gail Lewis is hitting the road for a new set of exciting live performances!

Lewis, who is the sister of "The Killer" himself, icon Jerry Lee Lewis, was a frequent collaborator and singing partner with Jerry Lee before going on to blaze a path of her own, releasing several solo albums as well as working with Van Morrison among many other luminaries.

Accompanying Lewis on stage each night will be her supremely talented daughter, singer Annie Marie Lewis, who has kept the family tradition alive with her fiery vocal prowess as heard on her recordings with Devil's Daughters and her own solo work. Backing up these two energetic vocalists will be Annie's husband, rockabilly guitar superstar Danny B. Harvey of The Rockats, Swing Cats, The 69 Cats and more!

Together this trio will honor not only the songs and sounds of early rock n' roll but also the Lewis family lineage that played an enormous role in creating those sounds. Come and see the closest thing to American royalty - The Queen and Princess of Rock N' Roll!

TOUR DATES

Fri Aug 12 - Lonesome Rose - San Antonio, TX
Sat Aug 13 - Continental - Houston, TX
Sun Aug 14 - Siberia Lounge - New Orleans, LA
Tues Aug 16 - Rooster Blues - Oxford, MS
Thur Aug 18 - Star Bar - Atlanta, GA
Fri Aug 19 - Tipsy Burro Saloon - Charlotte, NC
Sat Aug 20 - Fridays Creek Winery - Owings, MD
Sun Aug 21 - Buckley's - Valley Stream, NY
Tues Aug 23 - Cafe Nine - New Haven, CT
Thur Aug 25 - Dobbs - Philadelphia, PA
Fri Aug 26 - The Palace Theater - Danbury, CT
Sat Aug 27 - Lennys at Hawks - Westbrook, ME
Sun Aug 28 - Terryville Fairgrounds - Plymouth, CT
Tues Aug 30 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Wed Aug 31 - Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY
Fri Sept 2 - Rock n Roll Cafe - Memphis, TN
Sun Sept 4 - Antoine's - Austin, TX



