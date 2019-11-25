Linards Zarins Releases New Single 'I Miss You'

Latvian-born singer/songwriter Linards Zarins returns with the release of his highly-anticipated new single "I Miss You." Continuing a tradition of blazing trails and breaking ground, Zarins sets for a big impact at radio.

In partnership with Platinum selling-producer and songwriter Daniel Calvin, Zarins' latest single, "I Miss You" features his artistry and versatility within his musical talents. The creation of "I Miss You" is sure to set a new standard at radio and within the music industry at large. Calvin worked closely with Zarins to gain insight into his vision and sensibility to drive his music ability. Now, the vibrancy of "I Miss You" storms out of the gate with an arena-size hook and melody as an organic union between Zarins and Calvin.

"I hope my fans love this song as much as we do. I always want to create music they can connect with. I have a story to tell on this album, and "I Miss You" is part of it." said Zarins

The mix of pop vocals and creative production has led him to grow a sizable and engaged fan base. Zarins has capitalized off his success on The X Factor through his debut single "Good Thing" which received big accolades at radio and by organically growing his following on social media which has reached hundreds of thousands to date. "Good Thing" underlies the growth and maturation that Zarins has gone through over recent years. His distinct sound eclectically samples elements of pop, Latin, electric, and dance music carves a chill yet upbeat atmosphere for listeners.

Visit Linards Zarins online. Fans may purchase music online from dozens of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

Originally from a small town in Latvia, Linards Zarins always knew that he wanted to make it big in music. The world was first introduced to his singing abilities on his home country's version of The X Factor, and he would capitalize off that exposure through rapidly growing his Instagram. In 2019, Zarins' debut single "Good Thing" amassed over 300k streams in less than a week on Spotify and was featured on the coveted Pop Trending playlist alongside Billie Eilish, Khalid, and Diplo. Zarins is currently working on releasing more new music and with plans to release more music throughout 2020.





