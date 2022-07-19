Lime Cordiale Drop 'Country Club' Single

Lime Cordiale share their buoyant new single and official music video for "Country Club" on the final date of their North American tour - a sold-out LA Troubadour Show! The Australian band played to capacity rooms in New York's Bowery Ballroom, Toronto's Velvet Underground and Denver's Globe Hall.

Following the new single and culmination of their first North American run in more than three years, the Leimbach brothers will decamp to the UK and Europe for the remainder of the year, performing 26 dates across the continent.

With free membership for all, "Country Club" offers a variety of irresistible hooks, jaunty keys, whip-smart lyrics and an unequivocally good time. "I just love how ridiculous this song is. It's full of contradictions," says Oli Leimbach of the single. "I guess that's the point. In 'Country Club,' we imagine the downfall of a highly privileged character with no sense of the cushy world that surrounds them. A lot of us have got it good, yet some people are just so disconnected from the rest of society that if they aren't careful, it will come back around and bite them in the butt."

Of the visual accompaniment, Oli adds, "We shot the 'Country Club' music video on locations across the UK including Prestwold Hall, just before heading out on six months of touring around Europe and the US. The song is about the absurdity that comes with status and class so we thought, where better to shoot it than a posh old manor?'"

"Jack Shepherd, who's directed a bunch of our music videos, flew over and pushed us into character. It felt great having one of our best mates shoot this as it needed to be a shared, collaborative vision. Louis and I wrote this song in the country with our producer David K Haddad and went a little bonkers with it, so we needed Jack to take it to another level. Our band look 'well proper' in some of these locations. It really kicked off our first few weeks in Europe" he explains.

"Country Club" follows their recent single, "Facts Of Life," their first new standalone single since 2020. In April and May, the band performed to over 34,000 fans on the 14 Steps to A Better You and Facts of Life tours, alongside festival sets at Groovin' The Moo.

In January of this year, Lime Cordiale also released Cordi Elba, their acclaimed collaboration with actor/musician/DJ and record label boss Idris Elba. The mini album debuted at #9 on the ARIA album chart and spawned the hit singles "Apple Crumble" and "What's Not To Like," which landed at #14 and #41 on the triple j hottest 100 respectively.

Lime Cordiale has amassed more than 500 Million Streams across platforms. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans has made them one of Australia's most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas.

Watch the official music video here: