Lime Cordiale Announce North American Spring Headline Tour; New Single 'Pedestal'

Australia's 2x ARIA Award-winning Lime Cordiale – known for their infectious melodies, catchy hooks, and clever lyrics – will be returning to North America this spring for an expansive headline tour.

The 2024 trek has the band – made up of brothers Oliver and Louis Leimbach – visiting several major cities across the US and Canada and comes on the heels of Lime Cordiale's latest single “Pedestal." The song was produced by Dave Hammer (Genesis Owusu, E^ST) and was released with an official music video at the end of 2023.

When asked about “Pedestal,” the Leimbach brothers shared “As usual, it took us a while to get this one right in the studio but we're so stoked with how it turned out.” Adding, “The most epic music video has come out with the song. Joe Neathway Brown created, cut, and pasted the whole thing. Joe's the animator behind videos such as ‘Apple Crumble,' ‘Dirt Cheap,' and ‘Screw Loose.'"

The upcoming spring tour marks the third year in a row that Lime Cordiale will bring their energetic live show to North America. In 2023, they sold-out a 17-date run that included stops at NYC's Irving Plaza, The Fonda Theatre in LA, The Opera House in Ontario, Bluebird Theatre in Denver, and Wonderland Ballroom in Portland among others.

The global demand for Lime Cordiale has continued to grow as they solidify themselves in Australia where in 2023 they won the hotly contested Rolling Stone Readers' Choice Award. In addition to two career #1 ARIA chart topping releases – 14 Steps to A Better You and Cordi Elba – the band has enjoyed four triple j Hottest 100 charting singles in the past year alone and released their own carbon neutral beer Largo.

Over the course of their career Lime Cordiale has been nominated for multiple ARIA Awards, completed numerous Australian and international headline tours, and played major festivals including The Great Escape and Latitude Festival in the UK and Splendour In The Grass, Lost Paradise, NYE in the Park, and the upcoming Party in The Paddock festival in Australia. Their January 2022 Cordi Elba release was a collaboration with actor, musician, DJ, and label boss Idris Elba and spawned hit singles “Apple Crumble” and “What's Not To Like,” while legendary Fatboy Slim remixed “Holiday” off the EP.

Lime Cordiale has amassed over 450 million streams on Spotify, 29 million Apple Music streams, with YouTube views exceeding 20 million. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia's most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas. Pre-Sale starts tomorrow and tickets for all dates will be on-sale Friday, January 19th starting at 9AM local time.

Lime Cordiale Confirmed North Americana Headline Dates:

March 22 @ Crowbar in Tampa, FL

March 23 @ The Abbey in Orlando, FL

March 26 @ Terminal West in Atlanta, GA

March 28 @ The Howard in Washington, DC

March 29 @ The Middle East (Downstairs) in Boston, MA

March 30 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY

April 4 @ A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH

April 5 @ Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL

April 6 @ Turf Club in Minneapolis, MN

April 8 @ Park Theatre in Winnipeg, Canada

April 10 @ Union Hall in Edmonton, Alberta

April 11 @ The Palace in Calgary, Alberta

April 13 @ Capital Ballroom in Victoria, BC

April 17 @ Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA

April 18 @ SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo, CA

April 20 @ Music Box in San Diego, CA

April 21 @ Venture Music Hall in Ventura, CA

