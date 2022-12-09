Lily Rose Tells All With Candid Track 'Truth Is'

Groundbreaking country artist Lily Rose lays it all out on the line with her telling new track "Truth Is," out everywhere now.

"Truth Is" finds Rose chasing the bottom of a bottle in denial over a past relationship, with liquor being the easier pill to swallow than the harsh reality that it's over. Her writing talents and signature twang are on full display in the final drop of 2022, releasing today with an all-new lyric video. Penning the breakup classic with Rose were long-time friends and co-writers Stephen Carey, Ian Christian, and "Villain" producer Matt Morrisey.

"We've all been in a place where you believe you are over someone or something, but you realize you're lying to yourself. I hope fans feel like their experience that they've once felt, or are currently feeling, is explained in the three minutes of 'Truth Is,'" shares Rose. "I wrote this song with three of my favorite people, and being able to close out the year by celebrating my friends is a huge blessing."

Rose kicked off the year with a big win at the 2022 GLAAD Awards for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, making her mark in the genre as the first country artist to receive the coveted honor. The spring also saw Rose's nomination for Best New Female Artist at the ACM Awards, while touring slots with mainstays Sam Hunt, Chris Lane, and Dylan Scott packed Rose's calendar year with over 90+ shows across the country.

Heading into 2023, Rose recently announced her second headlining run which will stop in markets across the East Coast and Southeast, prompting instant sellouts in Philadelphia, Boston, and NYC. Fans can keep an eye out for more exciting tour announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

ABOUT LILY ROSE

Words like "groundbreaking" and "trailblazing" are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement.

The modern expression of country's most treasured ideal - pure, unflinching honesty - her debut hit "Villain" has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound. A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, "Villain."

Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit Number One on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, Stronger Than I Am. In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow - plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her "groundbreaking" label.

Watch the new lyric video here: