Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lily Rose Tells All With Candid Track 'Truth Is'

Lily Rose Tells All With Candid Track 'Truth Is'

Her writing talents and signature twang are on full display in the final drop of 2022.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Groundbreaking country artist Lily Rose lays it all out on the line with her telling new track "Truth Is," out everywhere now.

"Truth Is" finds Rose chasing the bottom of a bottle in denial over a past relationship, with liquor being the easier pill to swallow than the harsh reality that it's over. Her writing talents and signature twang are on full display in the final drop of 2022, releasing today with an all-new lyric video. Penning the breakup classic with Rose were long-time friends and co-writers Stephen Carey, Ian Christian, and "Villain" producer Matt Morrisey.

"We've all been in a place where you believe you are over someone or something, but you realize you're lying to yourself. I hope fans feel like their experience that they've once felt, or are currently feeling, is explained in the three minutes of 'Truth Is,'" shares Rose. "I wrote this song with three of my favorite people, and being able to close out the year by celebrating my friends is a huge blessing."

Rose kicked off the year with a big win at the 2022 GLAAD Awards for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, making her mark in the genre as the first country artist to receive the coveted honor. The spring also saw Rose's nomination for Best New Female Artist at the ACM Awards, while touring slots with mainstays Sam Hunt, Chris Lane, and Dylan Scott packed Rose's calendar year with over 90+ shows across the country.

Heading into 2023, Rose recently announced her second headlining run which will stop in markets across the East Coast and Southeast, prompting instant sellouts in Philadelphia, Boston, and NYC. Fans can keep an eye out for more exciting tour announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

ABOUT LILY ROSE

Words like "groundbreaking" and "trailblazing" are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement.

The modern expression of country's most treasured ideal - pure, unflinching honesty - her debut hit "Villain" has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound. A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, "Villain."

Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit Number One on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, Stronger Than I Am. In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow - plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her "groundbreaking" label.

Watch the new lyric video here:



Cat Clyde Announces New Album Down Rounder Photo
Cat Clyde Announces New Album 'Down Rounder'
It was produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Public Image Ltd.) at Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios. Like her “nature punk” contemporary Hurray for the Riff Raff, Clyde’s malleable singing voice—spanning an appealing twang to a lovely, plaintive croon. Watch the new music video now!
UPSAHL Releases Sagittarius EP Photo
UPSAHL Releases 'Sagittarius' EP
A highlight off the EP “Toast,” co-written by Tove Lo, takes viewers on a musical journey in the bed of a truck as city lights whirl around her, while focus track “Kickflip” showcases an all-powerful UPSAHL in a regal red gown with a slithering snake growing from it.
SZA Samples Beyoncés Listen From DREAMGIRLS on S.O.S. Title Track Photo
SZA Samples Beyoncé's 'Listen' From DREAMGIRLS on 'S.O.S.' Title Track
The album's title track features a sample of Beyoncé's 'Listen' from Dreamgirls. The track includes lyrics: 'And I cried and cried, said what's on my mind,' sung to the tune of the song. The new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of Zodiac Killer Photo
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of 'Zodiac Killer'
Texas-based rapper, songwriter, and producer Wes Denzel is back with a new music video for Zodiac Killer.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATIONVIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie TheatersHow to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band WhitneySpotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022

To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'BrienVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
share