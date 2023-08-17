Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'

She is preparing to open up her world with her upcoming debut album, details forthcoming.

Nettwerk is thrilled to announce the signing of Maui-born singer, songwriter and guitarist Lily Meola. Lily earned widespread acclaim with her breakout single “Daydream,” which has generated over 60 million streams and appeared on the Viral Top 50 charts on streaming platforms in over 27 countries for the inspirational message and captivating vocals. Now, she prepares to open up her world with her upcoming debut album, details forthcoming. 

Lily fell in love with classic singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Cat Stevens through her mom before eventually discovering Adele, Amy Winehouse, and J. Cole. She homeschooled at the house of legendary producer Bob Rock [Michael Bublé, Nelly Furtado, Metallica] and would contribute background vocals to his projects alongside his daughters. At an early age, Lily's timeless, soaring vocals caught the attention of songwriting and performing icons like Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler and Kris Kristofferson, with whom she performed and collaborated.

She has spent the last five years honing her own craft as a songwriter working with artists like Andra Day, Luke Nicolli, Mags Duvall and Davis Naish, and hit songwriters like Tyler Johnson, Hillary Lindsey, Busbee, Caitlyn Smith, Drew Pearson, Liz Rose, Martin Terefe, Barry Dean, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, Evan Bogart, Ross Golan, Dave Bassett, Andrew Wells, Mitch Allan, Sasha Skarbek, Eg White, and more.

Lily released “Daydream” in 2021, following the loss of her mother to cancer. Though she put her music aside during her mother’s battle, her mother’s spirit gave her the strength to carry on. On the track she urges, “Darling don’t quit your daydream, it’s your life that you’re making. It ain’t big enough if it doesn’t scare the hell out of you.”

Now, Lily shares the reimagined version, “(Don’t Quit Your) Daydream,” a captivating take on the original, where her inspiring lyrics take center stage over sweeping cinematic piano. 

“The song means everything to me,” she notes. “The message is more important than me as a person. In the past year, I’ve seen the type of effect and power it has on people to rethink things. I needed to lean into that. My goal is to write about everything I go through, whether it’s heartbreak, grief, sadness, and excitement. With ‘Daydream,’ the response over-exceeded my hopes and dreams on any level. Every day is a new day where we have our struggles and achievements. Being able to go back to the song and listen, it’s an important reminder not to give up.” 

Catch Lily Meola’s stunning live show for a handful of shows this October supporting Stephen Sanchez. For more information on tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit Lily Meola’s website HERE

Lily Meola Tour Dates:

Supporting Stephen Sanchez 

October 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at The Old National Centre (sold out)

October 14 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

Photo credit: Anja Liotta



