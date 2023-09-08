Lily Mae Harrington Gets 'Salty' on New Single

Sep. 08, 2023

Lily Mae Harrington has released a live video of "Salty" available for viewing on YouTube. The video was shot on a rooftop in Los Angeles in one take and features an all-female band backing Lily. The song comes from her recently released 5 song EP, The Sun is My Lover. 

"I found out my ex-boyfriend moved on very quickly after we broke up through his public Venmo transactions, and I'm SALTY about it! This badass track brings out my psychedelic Alanis Morissette side" states Lily about the track.

Additionally, Lily has been confirmed for a monthly residency at Los Angeles’s famed Hotel Cafe. Dates are September 27, October 17, November 14, and December 19.

Lily is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actor whose mastery of melody and undeniably catchy hooks blend to create a signature cocktail, equal parts ballad, and banger. While her sound has influences from Carole King to Haim; Janis Joplin to Brittany Howard, her look is all her own and she has been seen on Hulu’s series Single Drunk Female, NBC Universal’s The Glee Project, and the indie darling Some Freaks.

Even while her burgeoning acting career kept hitting new heights, Lily never lost sight of her first love: the art of crafting a hella catchy bop. Her song "TGTBT," released earlier this year was impressive enough to secure her the coveted position of a "Pulse First" artist on SiriusXM’s The Pulse, who have been supporting the track since February. Another track entitled "The Way That It Goes" made its debut as a featured song in an episode of Hulu’s Single Drunk Female and Spotify classified her as a "Fresh Find" in April. 

LILY LIVE

September 27: Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe
October 17: Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe
November 14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe
December 19: Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

