Lily Lane Releases New Single 'Where Have You Been All My Life'

Rising pop powerhouse Lily Lane has released her intimate new song, “Where Have You Been All My Life.” The new single zooms in on Lane’s journey to discover the depths of her soul, highlighting the romanticizing of trauma and mental illness and the artist’s personal process, and how everything they go through along the way prepares them to be who they eventually are supposed to become. “Where Have You Been All My Life” is streaming now on all digital platforms.

"Of the new single, Lane says, “It's sad to say but I got really used to being unhappy. My whole life people have always told me they can hear the soul in my voice and I always thought that was because I sang from a place of hurt and sadness. I was scared when I wasn't singing from that same place I wouldn't have that same magic in my voice or I wouldn't have anything to write about and the poetry would stop.

However, I was wrong to assume that and that came from a place of being scared of change. I was comfortable in the pain I knew and scared to reach for the unknown. I now know my music can still be soulful because sadness isn't the only feeling in my soul. There's a lot in there – including joy.”

Opening up about her curiosity about where happiness and love have come from, and how one person can bring out the best in you, “Where Have You Been All My Life” shows a side of Lane that she admits she has never seen in herself. “I wish I had gotten to know my happy self sooner,” she says, adding, “and this song is kind of saying where has this side of me that this amazing man has tapped into with unconditional love been all my life?”

Taylor Sparks (Ryan Tedder, Kelsea Ballerini), who produced the track, has pushed Lane to venture more into the pop-punk genre she grew up with. Featuring the bold vocals, anthemic choruses, and cinematic production that Lane has become known for, “Where Have You Been All My Life” joins “Throne” in continuing the storyline where “Bad” and her breakaway 2022 EP, Queen of Hearts, left off.

In addition to the release of “Throne,” Lane recently unleashed her vibrant single “Woman’s Intuition,” a duet with Sophomore, the music project of Academy Award-nominated Abigail Breslin. The video for the single, which captures the personality of real-life best friends, is energized by the duo dancing through a hypnotic lilac and vibrant pink atmosphere, seamlessly blending modernity with nostalgia.

Viewers are treated to the dynamic of Lane and Breslin energetically singing along to the lyrics. Showcasing their playfulness by singing into heart-shaped lollipops to twirling with glittery pom-poms, the visualizer features a plethora of wardrobe changes, including a jaw-dropping red lace sparkly one-piece by Lane and a completely Chanel-accessorized look by Breslin, a nod to her character, Chanel #5, from Scream Queens.

"Lily Lane has established herself as an awe inspiring artist in the music industry. Having graduated with honors from NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Lane possesses exceptional singing talent and advocates for body positivity, LGBTQ representation and female empowerment. With a gritty voice likened to Amy Winehouse and a range that impresses even the most seasoned divas, she has a quick pen to go with her voice. Lane writes all her songs and retains 100% of her publishing and masters.

Lily's music has gained wide recognition through its recurring inclusion in Pretty Little Liars and Netflix’s trailer song for Get Organized with the Home Edit, while receiving praise from influential outlets like Nylon, Just Jared, Earmilk, CelebMix, Guest of a Guest, and more, establishing her status as a rising star in the music scene.

Most recently Lane opened up for Madison Beer, Jessie J, and Marina and the Diamonds at OutLoud Music Festival during WeHo Pride, headlined Winky Lux’s Unicorn Carnival in NYC with Wyclef Jean and Justine Skye, and has performed at historic venues, including Madison Square Garden for the Knicks and the House of Blues supporting Big Time Rush. At the same time, her music amassed millions of streams organically.

Join Lily Lane on the journey to explore all of her soul - including the happy parts by listening to “Where Have You Been All My Life.” The single is streaming now on all music platforms, alongside “Throne” and “Woman’s Intuition,” both released earlier this year.