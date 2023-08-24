Lily Lane Drops Empowering New Single 'Throne'

“Throne” is available to stream and download worldwide.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Lily Lane Drops Empowering New Single 'Throne'

Rising pop powerhouse Lily Lane has released her latest single, "Throne," an energetic and persuasive anthem that exudes confidence, power, and fearlessness. With lyrics that focus on arriving exactly where you’re intended to be, “Throne” highlights how everything we go through, both good and bad, ultimately helps us reach our final destination and embrace our true potential. “Throne” is available to stream and download worldwide.

“In both Los Angeles and in the music industry, there are a lot of people who want to tell you who to be, what kind of music to make, and what kind of lifestyle to live,” Lane says about the message behind “Throne.” “While I acknowledge that throughout my career I have made some mistakes, listened to the wrong people, or given into certain pressures at times, I have also found my place in the industry, and in the world, and have become very confident in that place and my abilities.”

Her poise resonates throughout the single. With bold vocals, anthemic choruses, and cinematic production, “Throne” picks up where the storyline for “Bad” and her breakaway 2022 EP, Queen of Hearts, left off.

Most recently, Lily Lane recently unleashed her vibrant single “Woman’s Intuition,” a duet with Sophomore, the music project of Academy Award-nominated Abigail Breslin. The video for the single, which captures the personality of real-life best friends, is energized by the duo dancing through a hypnotic lilac and vibrant pink atmosphere, seamlessly blending modernity with nostalgia.

Viewers are treated to the dynamic of Lane and Breslin energetically singing along to the lyrics. Showcasing their playfulness by singing into heart-shaped lollipops to twirling with glittery pom-poms, the visualizer features a plethora of wardrobe changes, including a jaw-dropping red lace sparkly one-piece by Lane and a completely Chanel-accessorized look by Breslin, a nod to her character, Chanel #5, from Scream Queens.

Lily Lane has established herself as a formidable presence in the music industry. Having graduated with honors from NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Lane possesses exceptional singing talent and advocates for body positivity and LGBTQ representation. With a gritty voice that has been likened to Amy Winehouse and a range that impresses even the most seasoned divas. She writes all her own songs and retains 100% of her publishing and masters. Her music has been featured on popular TV shows, gained recognition from influential sources, and she has headlined festivals and impressed audiences with her unmatched vocal prowess.

Lily Lane's music has gained recognition through its inclusion on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars and Netflix’s Get Organized, while receiving praise from influential outlets like Nylon, Just Jared, J-14, CelebMix, The Knockturnal, Curves, and more, establishing her status as a rising star in the music scene. Lane opened for Madison Beer, Jessie J, and Marina and the Diamonds at OutLoud Music Festival during WeHo Pride, headlined Winky Lux’s Unicorn Carnival, and has performed at historic venues, including Madison Square Garden and the House of Blues, while her music amassed over 700k streams organically in 2020.

Listen to "Throne" now anywhere where music is streamed. The empowering anthem marks another milestone in Lily Lane's musical journey, captivating audiences with her unwavering authenticity.



