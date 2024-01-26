Lilian Helper Releases New Single From Upcoming EP

Rising popstar Lillian Hepler releases new single HOUSE OF LIES with an accompanying music video. The new offering is out now via The Hard Working Record Company/Big Machine Label Group.

The perfect counterpart to Hepler's last release IDK HER, HOUSE OF LIES takes listeners on an evocative journey of a tumultuous breakup. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, Lillian delivers an authentic and relatable anthem for those navigating the treacherous terrain of heartache and moving on. The piano-tinged track tugs at the heartstrings with introspective lyrics and haunting vocals. Both tender and heartfelt, Lillian uses this as an opportunity to show her vulnerable side.

“After you end a long-term relationship, you think to yourself, “Was any of this actually true?” says Lillian. “It makes you think that everything was just a lie and all for nothing. You built something special only to watch it all fall apart.”

With an EP scheduled for a 2024 release, Lillian continues to show her growth as an artist and gives fans a taste of what's to come.

ABOUT LILLIAN HEPLER

Lillian Hepler sings the stories many of us are afraid of telling. Born and raised in Utah, the LA-based artist knew she wanted to be a performer at a young age. She began uploading covers at 13 and writing original songs by 15, accumulating millions of streams with singles like “Nightmare” and “Easy” and garnering over 2M followers on TikTok. Since the release of her debut single, Lillian has been deftly working on her artistry, ensuring the essence of who she is comes through in her music.

Now, at 22, she's finally achieved that feat, as she embarks on the next chapter of her story. A dynamic and versatile pop artist, she weaves her own experiences into her songs, conveying the kaleidoscope of emotions she's sifted through.

Written in a stream-of-consciousness style, as if the tracks were lifted straight from her diary, her new material touches on everything from a friendship breakup to being blindsided by an ex. Lillian's music showcases her ability to astutely share her own story while making it something that anyone with as big a heart as hers can relate to. For more information, visit lillianhepler.com.