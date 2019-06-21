Lilbootycall Releases Debut Mixtape JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK On Warner Records

San Antonio rapper and artistLilbootycall has released his debut mixtape JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK via Warner Records. The project features Juicy J, GoldLink, Cuco and Kwe$t. The news follows LBC's recently released videos for "Bandaid" and "Mariah," which give insight to LBC's vivid and imaginative world. The project finds Lilbootycall, who sees himself as an advocate for the outcasted and bullied, turn his troubled past into instantly relatable music. JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK brings youthful emotion and introspection into songs like "Hate Me" and "IDFWY," both of which tap into feelings rarely heard in hip-hop today. With catchy hooks and a laid-back flow inspired by Texas greats of a certain era, LBC stays true to his roots and propels forward into the future. On songs like the standout "18K" feat. Juicy J, he does just this. He explains the title of the project below:

"The project was named 'JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK' because it feels like, compared to how I used to be, I was forgiven and given a new life with this music opportunity and Jesus was like, 'Run it back,' cause everybody deserves second chances and I feel like this is mine," said LBC.

Much of the project was made with real instruments and an overarching message. A message of triumph from adversity materialized into full body of work whose subject matter stems from the name Lilbootycall; or the second option to hang out with when no one else was around. He might have been the "friend" you'd call whose parents weren't home that had the open house to party in, but not the guy anyone would call first. Now with over 30 million streams across platforms and coverage from The FADER, XXL, Noisey,Forbes, HYPEBEAST and more, Lilbootycall is finally the go-to guy.

In celebration of the album, LBC has released a new "Prescriptions" t-shirt as seen below. Every t-shirt has its own unique message signed by Lilbootycall. Also available now are LBC's signature tie-dyed pink long sleeves and pink hoodies along with blue "Mariah" and red "Bandaid" hoodies. Listen to theJESUS SAID RUN IT BACK now and stay tuned as LBC prepares to embark on a headlining tour this July.

JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK TRACKLIST:

1. Bandaid

2. Hate Me

3. 777 (feat. Cuco & Kwe$t)

4. 18K (feat. Juicy J)

5. Prescriptions (feat. GoldLink)

6. Mariah

7. 666

8. When It Gets Cold

9. I Don't

10. Die No More

11. Jesus Said Run It Back

Lilbootycall (LBC) is a 22-year-old hailing from San Antonio, Texas, who is leading the wave of a fresh, uplifting genre in hip-hop. LBC represents the under-represented and bullied youth in our society. LBC may have one of the most outlandish names in the game, but its origins come from a real and possibly relatable place. The young artist felt like both his friends and women alike only reached out to him when their original plans fell through-leaving him to feel like a last minute "booty call." His unique style and unbelievable talent have garnered attention from The FADER, XXL, Noisey, Forbes,HYPEBEAST and more.





