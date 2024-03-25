Lil' Skinny Debuts New Single 'I Got You Covered'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging artist Lil' Skinny is set to ignite the music scene with his latest release, "I Got You Covered." With the infusion of the vibrant essence of 90's southern rock, Lil' Skinny presents an exhilarating party anthem poised to invigorate listeners.

LISTEN to "I Got You Covered" HERE.

"I Got You Covered" is a testament to Lil' Skinny's diverse musical influences, drawing inspiration from iconic bands like Cry of Love and The Black Crowes. The song captures the essence of letting loose and having a good time, regardless of the circumstances. Infusing grunge attitude with the soulful essence reminiscent of Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lil' Skinny presents an irresistible track that's bound to strike a chord with audiences.

Reflecting on the creative process behind the track, Lil' Skinny shared, "I've always wanted to record a track that brings back the southern rock vibes of the 90's. When grunge attitude met the sounds of the Allman Brothers/Lynyrd Skynyrd. I feel we did our best to capture that with this tune. This is my interpretation of a party anthem. I hope folks will crank it up and have a damn good time!"

The collaborative effort behind "I Got You Covered" underscores the talent and expertise involved in its production. With writer credits by Tommy Karlas, Ethan Kuntz (Lil' Skinny), Jimmy Ritchey, and Justin Lantz, and produced by Jimmy Ritchey, the track embodies a perfect fusion of creativity and skill.

At just 23 years old, Lil' Skinny has already made significant strides in the music industry. From a standout performance on American Idol at the age of 15 to graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Industry, Lil' Skinny's dedication to his craft is evident. With a diverse range of experiences, including studio work for industry legends like Dolly Parton and over 100 shows performed annually, Lil' Skinny has established himself as a dynamic force in the music scene.

Signed with Droptine Music and teaming up with industry veterans Jim Catino and Jimmy Ritchey, Lil' Skinny is set to continue his musical journey this year.

"I Got You Covered" is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting releases from Lil' Skinny.

For more information on Lil' Skinny, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or the Official Site