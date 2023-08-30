Lil Lotus Shares New Single 'Millionaire' Feat. kennedyxoxo

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Aug. 30, 2023

Known for blending confessional lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career, Los Angeles artist Lil Lotus shares his latest alternative banger, “Millionaire”, produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, MGK).

The track finds Lotus expressing his distaste with those who have everything they’ll ever need yet are never satisfied. In his words, it’s about “people being big fing crybabies and not being grateful for what they have.”

Featuring collaborator kennedyxoxo, “Millionaire” is led by a finger picked guitar melody as Lotus blends alt-pop synths and glittering hi-hats, melding a dynamic soundscape with glitched out vocals. Check it out below:

As a pioneer of the alternative rap scene, Lil Lotus first emerged in 2017 with his influential Body Bag EP (featuring GothBoiClique collective members and friends Cold Hart and Nedarb). Since then, he has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles.

His debut album ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph Records) features production by John Feldmann (Goldfinger, Good Charlotte, Blink 182) and Matt Malpass (Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud), with guest collaborations from Travis Barker and Lil Aaron. Now leaning into the alternative influences that have always informed his sound, he's poised to be the next voice and face of a new wave of pop-punk.




