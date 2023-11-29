Lil Lotus & Mod Sun Collaborate On New Single 'blame me for everything'

Lil Lotus' new album will be released on Friday, December 1.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

In spirituality, nosebleeds are believed to signify a lack of self-control or an indication of a spiritual awakening.

According to LA based alternative artist Lil Lotus, life has largely felt like a giant one; constantly being drained by the people around him, solitude or his internal demons. Taking that concept into his sophomore record ‘Nosebleeder’, out this Friday, December 1st via Epitaph Records, he digs into emotionally aware songwriting that traverses themes of toxic relationships, friendship, addiction, and mental health.

In collaboration with Mod Sun, today Lil Lotus shares the new music video for pop-punk banger “blame me for everything” which takes a deeper look into the complexities of his relationships. Expressing his frustrations of feeling incapable of living up to everyone's expectations, Lotus explains,

“ "blame me for everything” is for when you feel like you can't do anything right, whether it’s from a partner, family or anyone else.” Check out the lively production video featuring both Lil Lotus and Mod Sun below:

Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK, nothing,nowhere.) and Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands), the follow up to 2021’s debut full length ‘ERRØR BØY’ finds Lotus linking up with featured collaborators across the sphere of alternative music, including Mod Sun, Sophie Powers, Alexis Munroe and kennedyxoxo. In addition to the powerhouse collab with Mod Sun for “blame me for everything,” this summer, Lotus teamed up with Sophie Powers for the playful superhero inspired music video for “When Life Gives You Lemons”, praised for its “punchy guitar parts, raucous rhythm, and character-driven lyrics” via a premiere with Alternative Press.

Now more than ever, Lil Lotus finds himself fully leaning into the influences that have always informed his sound. Blending diaristic lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career, with the new album Lotus hopes his experiences resonate with his listeners.  “I feel like a lot of songs are just me singing universally in the hope that somebody connects to the topics.”

After emerging in 2017 with his Body Bag EP with collaborations from GothBoiClique members Cold Hart and Nedarb, the creative has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles. Since the release of his debut record in 2021, his streaming footprint has grown immensely with current numbers of over 1.2 million per month and 83 million catalog streams to date.

Possessing a distinct vocal style and unconventional ear, Lotus has been recognized by the likes of Lyrical Lemonade, Kerrang, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Apple Radio 1 with Travis Mills and more.

Lil Lotus Tour Dates 

w/ In Her Own Words 

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ The End  

11/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard  

11/4 - Dallas, TX @ Big Robs  

11/5 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse Inside  

11/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Underground  

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory  

11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods  

11/14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater 

11/15 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos  

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC  

11/19 - Denver, CO @ HQ  

11/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Rino  

11/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome  

11/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls  

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar  

11/25 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen  

w/MAKEOUT 

11/26 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot 

11/28 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry 

11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse 

11/30 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet Brewing 

12/01 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall 

12/02 – Lowell, MA – Taffeta 

12/03 – Baltimore, MD – Zen West 

12/05 – Richmond, VA – Ember Music Hall 

12/06 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room 

12/07 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs 

12/08 – Tampa, FL – Hooch And Hive 

12/09 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits 

12/10 – Winter Park, FL – The Conduit 

 Photo by Amber Paredes




