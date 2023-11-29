Lil Lotus & Mod Sun Collaborate On New Single 'blame me for everything'

In spirituality, nosebleeds are believed to signify a lack of self-control or an indication of a spiritual awakening.

According to LA based alternative artist Lil Lotus, life has largely felt like a giant one; constantly being drained by the people around him, solitude or his internal demons. Taking that concept into his sophomore record ‘Nosebleeder’, out this Friday, December 1st via Epitaph Records, he digs into emotionally aware songwriting that traverses themes of toxic relationships, friendship, addiction, and mental health.

In collaboration with Mod Sun, today Lil Lotus shares the new music video for pop-punk banger “blame me for everything” which takes a deeper look into the complexities of his relationships. Expressing his frustrations of feeling incapable of living up to everyone's expectations, Lotus explains,

“ "blame me for everything” is for when you feel like you can't do anything right, whether it’s from a partner, family or anyone else.” Check out the lively production video featuring both Lil Lotus and Mod Sun below:

Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK, nothing,nowhere.) and Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands), the follow up to 2021’s debut full length ‘ERRØR BØY’ finds Lotus linking up with featured collaborators across the sphere of alternative music, including Mod Sun, Sophie Powers, Alexis Munroe and kennedyxoxo. In addition to the powerhouse collab with Mod Sun for “blame me for everything,” this summer, Lotus teamed up with Sophie Powers for the playful superhero inspired music video for “When Life Gives You Lemons”, praised for its “punchy guitar parts, raucous rhythm, and character-driven lyrics” via a premiere with Alternative Press.

Now more than ever, Lil Lotus finds himself fully leaning into the influences that have always informed his sound. Blending diaristic lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career, with the new album Lotus hopes his experiences resonate with his listeners. “I feel like a lot of songs are just me singing universally in the hope that somebody connects to the topics.”

After emerging in 2017 with his Body Bag EP with collaborations from GothBoiClique members Cold Hart and Nedarb, the creative has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles. Since the release of his debut record in 2021, his streaming footprint has grown immensely with current numbers of over 1.2 million per month and 83 million catalog streams to date.

Possessing a distinct vocal style and unconventional ear, Lotus has been recognized by the likes of Lyrical Lemonade, Kerrang, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Apple Radio 1 with Travis Mills and more.

Lil Lotus Tour Dates

w/ In Her Own Words

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ The End

11/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

11/4 - Dallas, TX @ Big Robs

11/5 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse Inside

11/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Underground

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory

11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods

11/14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11/15 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC

11/19 - Denver, CO @ HQ

11/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Rino

11/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

11/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

11/25 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

w/MAKEOUT

11/26 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

11/28 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

11/30 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet Brewing

12/01 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

12/02 – Lowell, MA – Taffeta

12/03 – Baltimore, MD – Zen West

12/05 – Richmond, VA – Ember Music Hall

12/06 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

12/07 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs

12/08 – Tampa, FL – Hooch And Hive

12/09 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

12/10 – Winter Park, FL – The Conduit

Photo by Amber Paredes