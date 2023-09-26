Lil Lotus Announces New Album 'Nosebleeder'

The new album is due for release on December 1st.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Lil Lotus Announces New Album 'Nosebleeder'

Shapeshifting songwriter and musician Lil Lotus officially announces his sophomore album ‘Nosebleeder’ due for release on December 1st via Epitaph Records. Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK, nothing,nowhere.) and Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands), the follow up to his debut record ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph) finds Lotus fully embracing his role as a pioneer of a new generation of pop-punk. 

In celebration of the announcement, Lotus also shares the album’s title track whose crooning pop-punk melodies with backing vocal screams are balanced by energetic guitars and a bouncy drum pattern.  

"”Nosebleeder” symbolizes just being drained when it comes to life and everything that comes with it. Sometimes it can be the people that you're surrounded by, sometimes it can just be completely internal; you could be completely alone and still have this draining experience with life,” Lotus explains. “I feel like in my experience, it's had a lot to do with me not necessarily being very good to myself or putting myself in good situations. Now that I'm getting older, I'm slowly starting to figure out how to fix this.” 

With emotionally aware songwriting that touches on themes of addiction, mental health, and self-discovery, Lil Lotus has become known for blending diaristic lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career.

Aiming to knock down categorical boundaries to incorporate everything from sentimental acoustic songs to big-screen pop production, the arrival of ERRØR BØY marked a new era for the artist. "Packed to the rafters with pop-punk gems” according to Kerrang!, the album “dials up the emo and blends the genre’s rawer elements with the emo-pop sensibilities of artists like YUNGBLUD ". 

Linking up with featured collaborators across the sphere of alternative music, Nosebleeder boasts appearances from the likes of Mod Sun, Sophie Powers, Alexis Munroe and kennedyxoxo. Earlier this summer, Lotus teamed up with Powers for the playful superhero inspired music video for “When Life Gives You Lemons”, praised for its “punchy guitar parts, raucous rhythm, and character-driven lyrics” via a premiere with Alternative Press.

Pairing innovative production and a feature from rapper kennedyxoxo, recent single “Millionaire” was hailed “a glitchy, pop-soaked tune bathed in guitars and sprinkled with synths” by idobi.  

Now more than ever, Lil Lotus is leaning into the alternative influences that have always informed his sound. After emerging in 2017 with his Body Bag EP with collaborations from GothBoiClique members Cold Hart and Nedarb, the creative has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles.

Since the release of his debut record in 2021, his streaming footprint has grown immensely with current numbers of over 1.2 million per month and more than 82.9 million catalog streams to date. Possessing a distinct vocal style and unconventional ear, Lotus has been recognized by the likes of Lyrical Lemonade, Kerrang, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Apple Radio 1 with Travis Mills and more.

Lil Lotus Tour Dates

w/ In Her Own Words 

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ The End  

11/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard  

11/4 - Dallas, TX @ Big Robs  

11/5 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse Inside  

11/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Underground  

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory  

11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods  

11/15 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos  

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC  

11/19 - Denver, CO @ HQ  

11/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Rino  

11/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome  

11/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls  

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar  

11/25 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for One in a Million Photo
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for 'One in a Million'

Elevating to another level once again, multi-platinum hitmakers Bebe Rexha and David Guetta present the stunning music video for their rapidly rising single “One in a Million.' The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

2
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY

Fans can also join the band for Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico on January 12-15, 2024. The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more.

3
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman will launch a 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring an all-new live show celebrating their legacy of uplifting performances. The tour will delight audiences with a fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music, reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

4
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist Photo
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL