Lil Lotus Announces New Album 'Nosebleeder'

Shapeshifting songwriter and musician Lil Lotus officially announces his sophomore album ‘Nosebleeder’ due for release on December 1st via Epitaph Records. Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK, nothing,nowhere.) and Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands), the follow up to his debut record ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph) finds Lotus fully embracing his role as a pioneer of a new generation of pop-punk.

In celebration of the announcement, Lotus also shares the album’s title track whose crooning pop-punk melodies with backing vocal screams are balanced by energetic guitars and a bouncy drum pattern.

"”Nosebleeder” symbolizes just being drained when it comes to life and everything that comes with it. Sometimes it can be the people that you're surrounded by, sometimes it can just be completely internal; you could be completely alone and still have this draining experience with life,” Lotus explains. “I feel like in my experience, it's had a lot to do with me not necessarily being very good to myself or putting myself in good situations. Now that I'm getting older, I'm slowly starting to figure out how to fix this.”

With emotionally aware songwriting that touches on themes of addiction, mental health, and self-discovery, Lil Lotus has become known for blending diaristic lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career.

Aiming to knock down categorical boundaries to incorporate everything from sentimental acoustic songs to big-screen pop production, the arrival of ERRØR BØY marked a new era for the artist. "Packed to the rafters with pop-punk gems” according to Kerrang!, the album “dials up the emo and blends the genre’s rawer elements with the emo-pop sensibilities of artists like YUNGBLUD ".

Linking up with featured collaborators across the sphere of alternative music, Nosebleeder boasts appearances from the likes of Mod Sun, Sophie Powers, Alexis Munroe and kennedyxoxo. Earlier this summer, Lotus teamed up with Powers for the playful superhero inspired music video for “When Life Gives You Lemons”, praised for its “punchy guitar parts, raucous rhythm, and character-driven lyrics” via a premiere with Alternative Press.

Pairing innovative production and a feature from rapper kennedyxoxo, recent single “Millionaire” was hailed “a glitchy, pop-soaked tune bathed in guitars and sprinkled with synths” by idobi.

Now more than ever, Lil Lotus is leaning into the alternative influences that have always informed his sound. After emerging in 2017 with his Body Bag EP with collaborations from GothBoiClique members Cold Hart and Nedarb, the creative has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles.

Since the release of his debut record in 2021, his streaming footprint has grown immensely with current numbers of over 1.2 million per month and more than 82.9 million catalog streams to date. Possessing a distinct vocal style and unconventional ear, Lotus has been recognized by the likes of Lyrical Lemonade, Kerrang, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Apple Radio 1 with Travis Mills and more.

Lil Lotus Tour Dates

w/ In Her Own Words

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ The End

11/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

11/4 - Dallas, TX @ Big Robs

11/5 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse Inside

11/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Underground

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory

11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods

11/15 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC

11/19 - Denver, CO @ HQ

11/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Rino

11/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

11/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

11/25 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen