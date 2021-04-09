Lil Eazzyy Recruits Bizzy Banks for 'Hunnid or Better'

Chicago rapper Lil Eazzyy recruits labelmate Bizzy Banks for the debut single "Hunnid or Better" off his major label debut mixtape Rookie of the Year. The single comes alongside an official video, available to stream below.

Rookie of the Year will drop April 30th and is available for pre-order HERE.

Currently in the running for XXL's Freshman Class, Lil Eazzyy dropped his critically-acclaimed initial offering Underrated at the tail-end of 2020, which features the massive breakthrough hit "Onna Come Up." It lit the fuse for the project by reaching 1 million streams per week in September 2020 and continues to trend upward on the Spotify US Top 200 while amassing over 65 million streams to date. The track was featured in video montages by top Fortnite players such as Chronic Hazard, Cultures, Yusa, Keeny, Fakeify, and more.

Underrated also features the pensive yet poetic victory lap "Finally Rich" alongside powerful tracks like "Feeling Different," "Activated" and more. Each track is accompanied by an official video, available to stream via YouTube. The Chicago rapper covered prominent playlists such as Spotify's Rap Caviar and Most Necessary, Tidal's Viral Hype and New Midwest, Amazon's Breakthrough Hip Hop. Spotify's premier playlist Rap Caviar named him one of the top ten artists to watch in 2020.

The new year saw Lil Eazzyy team up with fellow Chicago native G Herbo for the "Onna Come Up Remix," racking up more than 26.2 million streams and over 2 million views of its official video. Most recently IV JAY jumped on Lil Eazzyy's "Yes Or No," which quickly follows his latest freestyle, where he showcased his rapid spitfire ability over a haunting production. All three tracks will be featured on his upcoming mixtape Rookie of the Year.

Listen here: