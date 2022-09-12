Lil Baby & Gunna's 'Drip Too Hard' Achieves RIAA Diamond Certification

Grammy-nominated rapper, mogul, and philanthropist, Lil Baby has received an exceedingly rare RIAA Diamond certification for the massive 2018 smash hit "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna.

The certification cements Lil Baby's place amongst music's elite, with only 85 other songs in history having received the prestigious certification. This is the latest of a long line of unprecedented milestones for Lil Baby, and comes in advance of his newly announced and highly anticipated album It's Only Me.

2018's "Drip Too Hard" was an early sign to all that Lil Baby was an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. The track has amassed an ever growing list of accolades, including a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance, peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, was the first number one song at Urban Radio in 2019 and was the most played song in the format that year, reached an audience of over 1 Billion on US Radio, 345M+ music video views, and has earned over 4 billion worldwide streams to date.

The news directly follows the final show of Lil Baby and Chris Brown's North American One Of Them Ones tour, and on the heels of an MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for "Do We Have A Problem" with Nicki Minaj. Baby is also coming off another major milestone, the release of his new documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

The documentary premiered Aug 26th on Amazon Prime Video, and provides an intimate glimpse into his earlier life leading up to the lightning transformation into one of hip-hop's most elite. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, reveals the journey of a young artist and advocator, as he sheds light on systemic oppression and the struggles that keep many from achieving the most desired American Dream.

Some artists define a genre, but Lil Baby defines a generation. The GRAMMY Award-winning rapper has smashed records, made history, and impacted the course of modern hip-hop with his instantly identifiable and inimitable style. He has garnered dozens of multi platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams as arguably the biggest new rapper to emerge this decade.

Following the success of his platinum full-length debut Harder Than Ever in 2018, he seized #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with 2020's My Turn, becoming "the year's #1 selling and #1 streaming album in the US." At first, it cemented him as "2020's first and only artist to go double-platinum," but it has since gone quadruple-platinum and has logged 85 weeks in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart - marking the longest top-tier run in the chart's history.

He notably tied Prince and Paul McCartney for Billboard Hot 100 hits and Taylor Swift for "most weeks atop the Billboard Top 200 in 2020" with a total of 6. Out of eight nominations, he scored his first GRAMMY® Award in 2022. He has appeared on the covers of Rolling Stone and the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Issue in addition to receiving honors from VEVO, Rap Caviar, the Apple Music Awards, and more.

He teamed up with Lil Durk for The Voice of the Heroes, marking his second #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It's just the beginning though. He's bound to revolutionize the culture again with his third album in 2022. Most recently, he released "Right On" and "In A Minute" which both songs debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. This feat puts Lil Baby in rare territory, making him the youngest of only 12 artists to have ever landed 100 or more songs on the Hot 100. This generation belongs to Lil Baby.