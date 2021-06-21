Lil Baby Announces 2021 The BACK OUTSIDE Tour

Lil Baby will embark on a nationwide tour with Lil Durk performing hits off their recent collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Produced by Live Nation, the fall tour will kick off on September 1st in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, FL on October 15th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official presale credit card of The Back Outside Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22nd at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.