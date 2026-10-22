Lil Atlanta of TRILLVILLE Releases New Single and Music Video Turn Me Up

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Atlanta hip-hop veteran Lil Atlanta of the legendary group TRILLVILLE, also known as Mr. Edwards, is back with his new single and official music video, 'Turn Me Up,' available now on digital streaming platforms.

Known for helping shape the sound and energy of Atlanta's influential crunk era, Lil Atlanta continues to represent the city's musical legacy while introducing new music to longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

The official music video brings together a lineup of hip-hop heavyweights, featuring special appearances by TRILLVILLE, Scrappy, Bone Crusher, Crime Mob, Philly Freeway, F.L.Y. and Travis Porter. The visual celebrates the artists, connections and culture that helped put Atlanta hip-hop on the map.

Directed by Benny Fame (@Bennyfame_bigmoves), 'Turn Me Up' delivers high-energy visuals that connect Atlanta's hip-hop legacy with a fresh chapter in Lil Atlanta's musical journey.

Released through Global Move Entertainment, the single is available now on Apple Music, with the official music video streaming on YouTube.

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