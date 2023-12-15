Like A Storm Remix New Single 'Sinners & Saints'

"We're really stoked to be releasing this Heavy Alternate Remix of 'Sinners & Saints,' which is about the inner struggle of the human condition.

There's a war inside all of us between our best intentions of trying to be ‘perfect,' and the imperfect reality of what it means to be human," says bassist Kent Brooks of Like A Storm (LAS), the band from New Zealand known for blending the didgeridoo with heavy riff-driven rock. "Sinners & Saints" Heavy Alt Remix is out today via EDGEOUT Records/UMG/UMe. Check out the new song, HERE.

“The ‘Sinners & Saints' heavy alt remix was done in Las Vegas, featuring a brand new intro,” describes Kent. Retaining the soul of the original, the remix elevates the sound to another level. “It intertwines a lot of cool electronic elements while keeping the same heavy sound,” he continues.

Staying true to the band's classic LAS roots with their high energy, heavy guitars, and powerful drums on "Sinners & Saints," vocalist/guitarist/didgeridoo-ist Chris Brooks adds, "In many ways, experiencing that inner conflict might be one of the few things we all share in this world. Despite our own determinations, each of us has a side within us that we try to hide. And maybe by addressing this shared struggle, we can start to accept and work through it.”



Like A Storm is the highest-charting New Zealand act ever at U.S. Active Rock Radio. The band writes and produces their own records, which have combined more than 150M streams across all platforms, and 7 x Top 40 Singles at U.S. Active Rock.



Renowned for their high-energy live shows, and once described by Alter Bridge/Slash frontman Myles Kennedy as “The hardest working band in the business,” LAS has extensively toured the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Japan. Either in a headline capacity or sharing the stage with such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Creed, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Volbeat, Gojira, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah, Sevendust & many more.



Like A Storm has appeared at festivals all over the world, from Download UK to Download Japan, Hellfest France to Homegrown New Zealand, and had multiple appearances at iconic festivals such as Novarock (Austria), Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium), Louder Than Life (US) and Shiprocked.



Having recently completed a highly successful six-week tour of the UK/Europe supporting Skillet, the band is planning the same kind of return to touring in the U.S., Japan, and other markets in 2024, in conjunction with upcoming releases from what is to be their fifth studio album, set for release in 2024.