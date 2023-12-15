Like A Storm Remix New Single 'Sinners & Saints'

"Sinners & Saints" Heavy Alt Remix is out today via EDGEOUT Records/UMG/UMe.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

Like A Storm Remix New Single 'Sinners & Saints'

"We're really stoked to be releasing this Heavy Alternate Remix of 'Sinners & Saints,' which is about the inner struggle of the human condition.

There's a war inside all of us between our best intentions of trying to be ‘perfect,' and the imperfect reality of what it means to be human," says bassist Kent Brooks of Like A Storm (LAS), the band from New Zealand known for blending the didgeridoo with heavy riff-driven rock. "Sinners & Saints" Heavy Alt Remix is out today via EDGEOUT Records/UMG/UMe. Check out the new song, HERE.

“The ‘Sinners & Saints' heavy alt remix was done in Las Vegas, featuring a brand new intro,” describes Kent.  Retaining the soul of the original, the remix elevates the sound to another level.  “It intertwines a lot of cool electronic elements while keeping the same heavy sound,” he continues.

Staying true to the band's classic LAS roots with their high energy, heavy guitars, and powerful drums on "Sinners & Saints," vocalist/guitarist/didgeridoo-ist Chris Brooks adds, "In many ways, experiencing that inner conflict might be one of the few things we all share in this world. Despite our own determinations, each of us has a side within us that we try to hide. And maybe by addressing this shared struggle, we can start to accept and work through it.”  

Like A Storm is the highest-charting New Zealand act ever at U.S. Active Rock Radio. The band writes and produces their own records, which have combined more than 150M streams across all platforms, and 7 x Top 40 Singles at U.S. Active Rock.
 
Renowned for their high-energy live shows, and once described by Alter Bridge/Slash frontman Myles Kennedy as “The hardest working band in the business,” LAS has extensively toured the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Japan. Either in a headline capacity or sharing the stage with such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Creed, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Volbeat, Gojira, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah, Sevendust & many more.
 
Like A Storm has appeared at festivals all over the world, from Download UK to Download Japan, Hellfest France to Homegrown New Zealand, and had multiple appearances at iconic festivals such as Novarock (Austria), Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium), Louder Than Life (US) and Shiprocked.
 
Having recently completed a highly successful six-week tour of the UK/Europe supporting Skillet, the band is planning the same kind of return to touring in the U.S., Japan, and other markets in 2024, in conjunction with upcoming releases from what is to be their fifth studio album, set for release in 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Miu Haiti Releases Sophomore Album Unphased Photo
Miu Haiti Releases Sophomore Album 'Unphased'

The songstress returns to kick off the winter and close out the year with her sophomore album, 'Unphased.' The eight-track album features the lead single, 'Is This Love,' along with two other fan favorites: 'In 'Em Face' and 'Real Ones.' The LP is chock full of sounds that borrows from Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop, R&B/Soul, and everything in-between.

2
Cel Nolackin Shares His Truth on New Track Sliding & Providing Photo
Cel Nolackin Shares His Truth on New Track 'Sliding & Providing'

Rising hip-hop phenom Cel NoLackin returns with the electrifying new single “Sliding & Providing,” out today via LLC4 Records/Capitol Records. Melodic and propulsive, the banger showcases the 16-year-old's aggressive flow and lyrical prowess. The message is clear: Cel NoLackin is here and he means business.

3
Video: Ricky Hil Drops Visual for Amerikan From Latest Project Heavenly Photo
Video: Ricky Hil Drops Visual for 'Amerikan' From Latest Project 'Heavenly'

In the video, directed by Hunter Lyon, Ricky Hil keeps it simple yet intriguing, as he's riding around the city and posting up with his custom Chevy Impala. The hard hitting 808's in the beat created by his team of producers- YalaBear, Jack LoMastro, Wallis Lane, Di$, and Steiner, compliment the visual setting.

4
Tim Kirsch Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Away In A Manger Photo
Tim Kirsch Gets In The Holiday Spirit With 'Away In A Manger'

Tim Kirsch gets into the holiday spirit with 'Away in a Manger' - a heartwarming celebration of the season. Kirsch is a singer, songwriter and saxophonist residing in Los Angeles.  The artist's music combines pop, gospel, smooth jazz/R&B. “Away In A Manger” comes on the heels of Kirsch's last singles, ‘Love For Christmas' and ‘Higher Place.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO