Lights Announce New Album 'Pep'

Alt-pop icon Lights has announced her highly-anticipated new album PEP, arriving April 1st. The news is heralded by the release of hypnotic new track "Salt and Vinegar," which is accompanied by an official music video streaming now on Lights' official YouTube channel. PEP is available for pre-order now via Fueled By Ramen.

Lights expanded, "I've never understood the task more than I did when I was making this record. My vision feels complete, and every single component comes from this very intense evolution I've experienced in my personal life over the last few years." She adds, "We're all products, we all market ourselves every single day. The idea behind 'PEP' is if you're going to brand yourself, then brand yourself to happiness."

Watch the new music video here:

In celebration of the record, Lights' "Baby I'm Back" North American headline tour will kick off April 3 in Portland, OR, making stops at The Fonda in Los Angeles and New York City's Irving Plaza before wrapping up in Toronto, Ontario on May 7th (see attached tour itinerary). Tickets for all dates are available now. For more information, please visit here.

In December, Lights shared the new track and video "Real Thing feat. Elohim." The track followed fall single "Prodigal Daughter," which drew praise from Consequence, who raved, "'Prodigal Daughter' is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights' enigmatic and soulful voice... she's never sounded so uninhibited." Rock Sound celebrated the "vibrantly joyous" track and attested, "it's Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable."

Lights also shared "The Clinic," a new side story based off Lights' Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, the entire story is available to read now at www.visittheclinic.com.

Tour Dates

APRIL

3 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4 - Seattle, WA - - The Showbox

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - Pomona, CA - - The Glass House

9 - Phoenix, AZ - - Crescent Ballroom

11 - Dallas, TX - - Granada Theater

12 - Austin, TX - - Mohawk

13 - Houston, TX - - White Oak Music Hall

15 - Atlanta, GA - - The Masquerade

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

17 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Boston, MA - - Big Night Live

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

29 - Denver, CO - - Summit

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell



MAY

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - - House of Blues Chicago

6 - Detroit, MI - - Majestic Theatre

7 - Toronto, ON - History