Liam Gallagher Returns with New Single 'All You're Dreaming Of'

Liam Gallagher returns with a new holiday single entitled "All You're Dreaming Of" via Warner Records today, marking his first original music of 2020 and first since last year's critically acclaimed Why Me? Why Not. Co-written by Liam and long-time collaborator Simon Aldred and produced by Andrew Wyatt [Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Florence + The Machine], the single is upheld by festive horns, warm piano, and wistful crooning, as he delivers his very own contribution to the Christmas canon with confidence, charisma, charm, and holiday spirit. Heralding the track, Liam expressed "Considering the year that we've all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."-and he makes good on this pledge. Listen below.

Next Friday, December 4th, he'll perform "All You're Dreaming Of" for the first time on late-night television on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Saturday December 5th, Liam headlines "Down By The River Thames" a once-in-a-lifetime virtual live event streamed worldwide via MelodyVR. He and his band will deliver a set comprised of iconic hits from his solo discography and the Oasis catalogue in addition to a handful of surprises all on a barge floating down the Thames. Tickets are available here.

A special vinyl edition of "All You're Dreaming Of" will also be released on December 18th. Multiple configurations include a black 7", a white 12" complete with the song's original demo, and a red 7" exclusively available through his official store. Star artwork adorns the B-Side of each format with a unique lyric from the song. Pre-order HERE.

Listen to "All You're Dreaming Of" here:

