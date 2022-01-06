Lexi Jayde Releases New Single 'drunk text me'

Today, breakthrough artist to watch Lexi Jayde has released her highly anticipated new single "drunk text me" available everywhere now via Artist Partner Group. After teasing a demo of "drunk text me" on TikTok in late November 2021, the song quickly went viral with over 1.2 million views to date and earned close to 90,000 pre-saves.

The teaser also grabbed the attention of fellow artist Alexander23 who co-produced the track. "drunk text me" delivers an intimate and personal story of Lexi's struggles with heartbreak and exudes vulnerability.

On the meaning behind the song, Lexi shares, "drunk text me" expresses that feeling of sadness and denial that you can often go through in a breakup, questioning why the person you once loved hurt you. In most breakups it's often hard to find closure - I certainly had a hard time and wish there were explanations for things left unanswered. I kept wishing my ex would've texted me saying sorry to clear things up. I wrote the concept in my notes and the song blossomed from there. The song is so special and comes straight from my broken heart."

The song has already received love from Apple Music, with Lexi featured as the cover artist of their "New Music Daily" playlist. "drunk text me" comes on the heels of a major year for Lexi who released her debut EP, a teenage diary featuring acclaimed single, "newbury park," and toured with Adam Melchor. Lexi spent the later half of 2021 in the studio, digging deeper than ever before. With the incredible buzz around "drunk text me," Lexi is set to have her most massive year yet as a clear artist to watch in 2022.

Lexi Jayde is an artist/writer based in LA and signed to Artist Partner Group. She recently finished a tour with Adam Melchor and landed her first cut as a songwriter with "Frankenstein" by Claire Rosinkranz. She released her debut EP "a teenage diary" in July and is featured on the single "On Repeat" with Goody Grace & Cigarettes After Sex. Lexi, who boasts over 2+ million followers across social media, has created an ever-evolving sound that immerses listeners in the world of the average teenager.

Growing up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the 19-year-old contributes artists like Clairo, Tame Impala, Lennon Stella, and Fleetwood Mac to her personable and intimate music inspired by the California sun. As she experiences life, Lexi finds herself fighting the duality of youth and becoming an adult. Speaking for the voice of Gen-Z, Lexi is personable, honest, and open about her struggles and insecurities. A true artist, her music is timeless.

Listen to the new single here: