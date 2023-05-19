Lewis Capaldi Releases New Album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent'

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent -the new album from GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi - is out today via Capitol Records.

The multi-platinum-selling artist's second full-length features the smash single, "Wish You The Best," an April release that marks his fifth consecutive UK No. 1 single. To celebrate the arrival of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, Capaldi shares his new song "Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?" and its profoundly uplifting video.

The follow-up to Capaldi's blockbuster debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - a 2019 LP featuring his platinum-certified breakout single "Someone You Loved," the most streamed song in UK music history - Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent doubles down on the raw emotional honesty and powerful vocal work of its predecessor.

In bringing his sophomore effort to life, the 26-year-old musician worked with hitmakers like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), luminaries like GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/songwriter Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean), and longtime collaborators like producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille). The result is an undeniable statement of Capaldi's staying power and momentous impact as an artist.

Arriving two days after his Tiny Desk Concert on NPR, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent follows Capaldi's recent feature in The New York Times. In the article, pop music critic Jon Caramanica hailed "Wish You the Best" as "the logical inheritor of 'Someone You Loved' - cataclysmically depressing, but somehow triumphant and engineered for universal acclamation" and stated "Capaldi has a scorched cannon of a voice, and it's best deployed on songs about anguish. To date, his career has lurched forward one vocal bloodletting at a time."

One of many songs primed to move massive crowds in arenas worldwide, "Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?" is a gut-punching but glorious epic. The poignant video, directed by Capaldi's frequent collaborator Phil Beastall, is the latest in a visual series following clips for "Pointless" and the gold-certified "Forget Me", sharing real-life stories of struggle and endurance.

Along with "Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?", "Wish You The Best," "Pointless," and "Forget Me," Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent includes the previously released track "How I'm Feeling Now" - a March release that landed soon before the global premiere of the Netflix feature-length music documentary of the same name (an all-access film that's garnered praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety and more). See below for the complete album tracklist.

Following his 2023 UK and European arena tour which sold out in a matter of seconds, as well as his biggest ever sold-out headline tour of North America, Capaldi will headline Reading & Leeds Festival in August, perform at Glastonbury Festival and a sold- out Australia and New Zealand arena tour this summer.

