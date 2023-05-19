Lewis Capaldi Releases New Album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent'

The album is out today via Capitol Records.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent -the new album from GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi - is out today via Capitol Records.

The multi-platinum-selling artist's second full-length features the smash single, "Wish You The Best," an April release that marks his fifth consecutive UK No. 1 single. To celebrate the arrival of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, Capaldi shares his new song "Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?" and its profoundly uplifting video.

The follow-up to Capaldi's blockbuster debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - a 2019 LP featuring his platinum-certified breakout single "Someone You Loved," the most streamed song in UK music history - Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent doubles down on the raw emotional honesty and powerful vocal work of its predecessor.

In bringing his sophomore effort to life, the 26-year-old musician worked with hitmakers like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), luminaries like GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/songwriter Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean), and longtime collaborators like producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille). The result is an undeniable statement of Capaldi's staying power and momentous impact as an artist.

Arriving two days after his Tiny Desk Concert on NPR, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent follows Capaldi's recent feature in The New York Times. In the article, pop music critic Jon Caramanica hailed "Wish You the Best" as "the logical inheritor of 'Someone You Loved' - cataclysmically depressing, but somehow triumphant and engineered for universal acclamation" and stated "Capaldi has a scorched cannon of a voice, and it's best deployed on songs about anguish. To date, his career has lurched forward one vocal bloodletting at a time."

One of many songs primed to move massive crowds in arenas worldwide, "Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?" is a gut-punching but glorious epic. The poignant video, directed by Capaldi's frequent collaborator Phil Beastall, is the latest in a visual series following clips for "Pointless" and the gold-certified "Forget Me", sharing real-life stories of struggle and endurance.

Along with "Haven't You Ever Been In Love Before?", "Wish You The Best," "Pointless," and "Forget Me," Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent includes the previously released track "How I'm Feeling Now" - a March release that landed soon before the global premiere of the Netflix feature-length music documentary of the same name (an all-access film that's garnered praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety and more). See below for the complete album tracklist.

Following his 2023 UK and European arena tour which sold out in a matter of seconds, as well as his biggest ever sold-out headline tour of North America, Capaldi will headline Reading & Leeds Festival in August, perform at Glastonbury Festival and a sold- out Australia and New Zealand arena tour this summer.

Listen to the new album here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

K-Pop Girl Group aespa to Embark on First Global Tour Synk : Hyper Line Photo
K-Pop Girl Group aespa to Embark on First Global Tour 'Synk : Hyper Line''

While on the road, aespa is set to perform songs from MY WORLD, including the youthful and high-energy track “Spicy” and the precious and heartwarming “‘Til’ We Meet Again.” With MY WORLD, aespa broke their own record for highest first week sales. The group will also be performing fan-favorite tracks like “Black Mamba,” “Illusion,” and many more!

Lana Del Rey Drops New Album Photo
Lana Del Rey Drops New Album

The track is a followup to her recent album, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?,' which was released in March. The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, and more. It features collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single Favorite Kind of High From New LP Photo
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'Favorite Kind of High' From New LP

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'favorite kind of high,' the new single from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' The new single was written by Clarkson and Jesse Shatkin, as well as global pop star Carly Rae Jepsen.

Kesha Drops New Album Gag Order Photo
Kesha Drops New Album 'Gag Order'

Kesha has released her new album, 'Gag Order,' now available on all streaming platforms. The album's first the singles, 'FINE LINE,' 'EAT THE ACID,' and 'Only Love Can Save Us Now.' The album is Kesha's fifth, following 'High Road' in 2020. Over her career, Kesha has earned two Grammy nominations, 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube


From This Author - Michael Major

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer CommunityVideo: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND TrailerVideo: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer
Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE