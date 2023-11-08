Levitation Room Announce Their Third Studio Album 'Strange Weather'

The album will arrive in its entirety on February 16, 2024.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Levitation Room Announce Their Third Studio Album 'Strange Weather'

Los Angeles psych rock gurus Levitation Room announce their third studio album Strange Weather with the release of their new single “Heaven.” The album will arrive in its entirety on February 16, 2024, via ONErpm / The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records - pre-order on vinyl here.

Looking to “Heaven,” one of the most natural songs the band has ever written, the track goes down nice and easy like a romp through a winding wooded path. But halfway through, Levitation Room can't help but infuse their signature grinding grooves, all while showing off their undeniable guitar chops – Stream.

The band shares, “This song is an ode to love. Whether it's a new love just beginning, or an old love between two people sustaining. The feeling of love can often feel like you're floating around in heaven. You find home in someone's eyes or voice; a partner that stands beside you and helps you navigate through the hardships and tumultuous landscapes of life.”

They continue, “This song was intentionally created to make you feel like you've been enveloped by something sweet – the connection between two hearts and souls. It started out with a few chords from Gabriel's guitar in our studio. It right away caught our ears and we wrote the rest of the song on the spot. It was one of those songs that came very easily and organically. It almost wrote itself.”

So far off of Strange Weather, Levitation Room has released the singles and videos for “Scene for an Exit” and “Cool It, Baby.” These releases marked an open-minded shift for the band, as they meticulously branched out from pure psych rock into all other facets of rock. The band's return brought them local and international praise from Shindig! Magazine, Happy Mag, Grimy Goods, Atwood Magazine, Riff, and more.

Some other recent highlights include a feature on MTV's Spankin' New and placements on Spotify's undercurrents playlist and Apple Music's New in Rock. On the touring front, this year has seen Levitation Room headline Thalia Hall Block Party in Chicago, as well as joining the lineups of Rainbow Rock, OffBeat Music Festival and Freakout.

First breaking into the scene in 2015 with their beloved EP Minds of Our Own, Levitation Room have been a centerpiece of the LA psych rock scene ever since. The subsequent releases of their albums Ethos (2016) and Headspace (2019), paired with extensive touring and festival performances across North America and Europe, have won the band a far-reaching, fervent fanbase and millions of global streams to date. They released a few singles during the pandemic but have been heads down working on new music over the last few years, returning now with a meticulously crafted next iteration of Levitation Room.

ABOUT LEVITATION ROOM

East Los Angeles quartet Levitation Room's floaty, cosmic songs are always a trip. Since forming nearly a decade ago, they've self-produced dizzying, otherworldly music that's connected with fellow travelers in the hallucinogenic world of outré rock music.

Led by singer and guitarist Julian Porte along with founding members Gabriel Fernandez (lead guitar) and Johnathan Martin (percussion), the band has enchanted live audiences at Desert Daze and on tour with like-minded groups Post Animal and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. The band's vivid sound has found them placed on popular playlists like Modern Psychedelia and the legendary superproducer's Danger Mouse Jukebox. Their 2015 debut, “Friends,” has surpassed 20 million streams.

Joined by new member Kevin Perez (bass) in 2021, Levitation Room have continued to expand their colorful, unearthly sound, a process that has culminated with the upcoming vibrant new album Strange Weather. Collaborating with former Brian Jonestown Massacre keyboardist Rob Campanella, Jason Kick (Mild High Club), and Black Crowes' Joel Robinow, Levitation Room take a new step in their story and vision with this album.

The record's lyrical narratives—about love in the park, life in the city, and the fact that “The world today is such an illusion”—are appropriately steeped in '60s sonics and a dreamy, lo-fi atmosphere. It's spacey, celestial guitar music for escaping into, and “it feels just like heaven.” Join Levitation Room on their new voyage toward Strange Weather on February 16, 2024.

photo by Ivan Trejo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Named Apple Musics Artist of the Year 2023 Photo
Taylor Swift Named Apple Music's Artist of the Year 2023

After a record-breaking 2023, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Across the charts, streams, and concert stadiums filled with screaming, bracelet-wearing super fans, Swift undeniably reached a new realm of superstardom this year. All told, in the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100.

2
Midtown Announces 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular Photo
Midtown Announces 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular

The band will be offering special VIP packages, including early entry, access to a special acoustic performance ahead of the show, a chance to hang with the band, and more. VIP pre-sale begins this Thursday, November 9 at 10am ET, with general tickets going on-sale on Friday, November 10 at 10am ET. Don't miss this exciting holiday event!

3
Simple Minds Acoustic in Concert to Be Released on Blu-Ray + CD Photo
Simple Minds 'Acoustic in Concert' to Be Released on Blu-Ray + CD

The music of Simple Minds is nothing short of iconic. From anthems “Don't You (Forget About Me)” and “Alive and Kicking”, which was the soundtrack of a generation, to their recently released 2022 album Direction Of The Heart (BMG Rights Management), the band has carved a successful music career for over 40 years.

4
Brooklyn Band Middle Part Releases New Single Get Fixed Photo
Brooklyn Band Middle Part Releases New Single 'Get Fixed'

Brooklyn band Middle Part releases their new single 'Get Fixed' - check out their latest music now! A spirited and raucous anthem that could easily soundtrack a coming-of-age comedy set in the early 2000s, “Get Fixed' channels the angst of growing up while grappling with the acceptance of aging and the weight of regrets.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW