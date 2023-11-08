Los Angeles psych rock gurus Levitation Room announce their third studio album Strange Weather with the release of their new single “Heaven.” The album will arrive in its entirety on February 16, 2024, via ONErpm / The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records - pre-order on vinyl here.

Looking to “Heaven,” one of the most natural songs the band has ever written, the track goes down nice and easy like a romp through a winding wooded path. But halfway through, Levitation Room can't help but infuse their signature grinding grooves, all while showing off their undeniable guitar chops – Stream.

The band shares, “This song is an ode to love. Whether it's a new love just beginning, or an old love between two people sustaining. The feeling of love can often feel like you're floating around in heaven. You find home in someone's eyes or voice; a partner that stands beside you and helps you navigate through the hardships and tumultuous landscapes of life.”

They continue, “This song was intentionally created to make you feel like you've been enveloped by something sweet – the connection between two hearts and souls. It started out with a few chords from Gabriel's guitar in our studio. It right away caught our ears and we wrote the rest of the song on the spot. It was one of those songs that came very easily and organically. It almost wrote itself.”

So far off of Strange Weather, Levitation Room has released the singles and videos for “Scene for an Exit” and “Cool It, Baby.” These releases marked an open-minded shift for the band, as they meticulously branched out from pure psych rock into all other facets of rock. The band's return brought them local and international praise from Shindig! Magazine, Happy Mag, Grimy Goods, Atwood Magazine, Riff, and more.

Some other recent highlights include a feature on MTV's Spankin' New and placements on Spotify's undercurrents playlist and Apple Music's New in Rock. On the touring front, this year has seen Levitation Room headline Thalia Hall Block Party in Chicago, as well as joining the lineups of Rainbow Rock, OffBeat Music Festival and Freakout.

First breaking into the scene in 2015 with their beloved EP Minds of Our Own, Levitation Room have been a centerpiece of the LA psych rock scene ever since. The subsequent releases of their albums Ethos (2016) and Headspace (2019), paired with extensive touring and festival performances across North America and Europe, have won the band a far-reaching, fervent fanbase and millions of global streams to date. They released a few singles during the pandemic but have been heads down working on new music over the last few years, returning now with a meticulously crafted next iteration of Levitation Room.

ABOUT LEVITATION ROOM

East Los Angeles quartet Levitation Room's floaty, cosmic songs are always a trip. Since forming nearly a decade ago, they've self-produced dizzying, otherworldly music that's connected with fellow travelers in the hallucinogenic world of outré rock music.

Led by singer and guitarist Julian Porte along with founding members Gabriel Fernandez (lead guitar) and Johnathan Martin (percussion), the band has enchanted live audiences at Desert Daze and on tour with like-minded groups Post Animal and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. The band's vivid sound has found them placed on popular playlists like Modern Psychedelia and the legendary superproducer's Danger Mouse Jukebox. Their 2015 debut, “Friends,” has surpassed 20 million streams.

Joined by new member Kevin Perez (bass) in 2021, Levitation Room have continued to expand their colorful, unearthly sound, a process that has culminated with the upcoming vibrant new album Strange Weather. Collaborating with former Brian Jonestown Massacre keyboardist Rob Campanella, Jason Kick (Mild High Club), and Black Crowes' Joel Robinow, Levitation Room take a new step in their story and vision with this album.

The record's lyrical narratives—about love in the park, life in the city, and the fact that “The world today is such an illusion”—are appropriately steeped in '60s sonics and a dreamy, lo-fi atmosphere. It's spacey, celestial guitar music for escaping into, and “it feels just like heaven.” Join Levitation Room on their new voyage toward Strange Weather on February 16, 2024.

photo by Ivan Trejo