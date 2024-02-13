Levitate Music And Arts Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

New England's homegrown creative force Levitate has announced the lineup for the 11th annual Levitate Music & Arts Festival taking place Fourth Of July weekend- July 5th, 6th and 7th at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA.

On the heels of last year's pivotal 10th anniversary of the festival and 20th anniversary of the Levitate brand, Levitate will ring in its 11th year with a very rare and special appearance from the newly reunited Sublime with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, to be fronted by Jakob Nowell, son of the late founding member Bradley Nowell.

Upon receiving an inside tip that Sublime, the 90s surf-punk icons that defined a generation were rumored to reunite, Levitate organizers moved quickly to arrange that Sublime would take the stage for their first and only live Northeast performance at Levitate Music & Arts Festival. “This is great because I haven't had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade; and to have Brad's son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad, ” said Sublime bassist Eric Wilson.

In addition to this very special headlining act, the lineup also includes powerhouse female fronted acts Lake Street Dive and Tash Sultana on Saturday, indie rockers Mt. Joy on Friday, and a star studded dynamic lineup ranging from favorites Dirty Heads to hometown heroes The Elovaters on their meteoric rise, viral sensations Oliver Anthony, as well as Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, and The virtuosic prowess of Grace Bowers and Cory Wong, plus the authentic Americana of Charley Crockett adds to the incredible and diverse talent at this year's festival.

Levitate Music & Arts Festival started as a surf shop's 10 year anniversary party and has grown into the East Coast's premier boutique music and arts festival. The beloved festival, sticking to its local roots and unique curation, will once again pair national touring acts alongside up-and-coming local talent in an eclectic weekend celebrating the cultural and creative roots of the region.

“We love that Levitate can celebrate this community through the uplifting power of creativity,” says Levitate owner Dan Hassett. “It's incredible to see what has grown from local roots and we're excited to see this year's event come to life with unique curation based off of our fan's recommendations, very special headliners we're grateful to work with, and we're particularly proud that the festival can serve as a platform for emerging area artists.”

Along with the world-class musical talent, Levitate will host an eclectic, eco-driven and family friendly event with a blend of artisan vendors, dozens of local food trucks, and wide ranging experiences from live art installations to kids activities including the return of the kids zone run by Levitate Camp Counselors which encourage creativity and a shared love of the outdoors with the next generation - a value at the very core of Levitate's mission.

Each day of the Festival is packed with opportunities to explore a world of creativity and memory building for families and festival lovers alike. One percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 15 at 12 PM ET. Visit www.levitatemusicfestival.com for more information. Full pricing and details below.

More About Levitate:

Levitate was founded in 2003 as a community-focused surf and skate shop that steadily grew through local support and grassroots marketing. Over the past 20 years, these original core values of community, creativity and a connectedness to nature have been woven through all aspects of Levitate's growth — from the development of its apparel line to their highly sought-after kids outdoors and creative summer camps; the expansion of its flagship store to an outdoor restaurant, music and events venue; the continued success of their signature festivals, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and Levitate Flannel Jam, and most recently - the launch of the non profit Levitate Foundation 501(c)(3).

LEVITATE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL LINEUP:

Sublime featuring Jakob Nowell and the full original band

Lake Street Dive

Mt. Joy

Tash Sultana

Dirty Heads

Charley Crockett

Oliver Anthony

Cory Wong

Iration

The Elovaters

Orebolo

Ziggy Alberts

G. Love & Special Sauce

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Neal Francis

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners

The Hip Abduction

Little Stranger

The Moss

Karina Rykman

Joe Samba

Grace Bowers

Jon Muq

Stolen Gin

Mark King Band

The Rins

Lee Ross

Photo Credit: Levitate Music and Arts Festival