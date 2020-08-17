Levellers go straight to #4 in the midweeks

FIRST ALBUM OF ORIGINAL MATERIAL IN EIGHT YEARS

The Levellers on Friday released their brand new album Peace, which today is #4 in the official midweeks chart and has been receiving rave reviews from media and fans alike as another classic album to add to their already affirmed catalogue. The album is available to buy here.



Peace arrives almost eight years since the Brighton band's last album of original material, 2012's Static On The Airwaves, and 30 years since they announced themselves with A Weapon Called The Word.



The album features powerful recent single 'Generation Fear' as well as 'Calling Out' and 'Food Roof Family' and is a very timely yet reflective collection.



Produced by Sean Lakeman, Peace is an album about the state of the world and of the band's mind and its 11 electrifying songs are a charged reaction to a world that seems to be teetering on the edge of madness and self-destruction.



To keep fans further engaged in the lead up to release, the band put out limited video streams of other tracks from the album with most recent being 'Our Future', which is the closing track on the album and an anthem of optimism.



Over the years, the band - Mark Chadwick (singer/guitarist), Jeremy Cunningham (Bass), Jon Sevink (fiddle), Charlie Heather (drums), Simon Friend (singer/guitarist) and Matt Savage (keyboards) - have worn many masks; most self-made, some imposed upon them. But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.



At the weekend, the band would have been enjoying playing the new songs live at their very own Beautiful Days Festival, which has no corporate sponsorship or branding and was started back in 2003 and is a staple of the UK festival circuit.



Furthermore, they have a number of rescheduled tour dates for next year, which are all listed here.



The fire that fueled them 30 years ago has never extinguished and now with Peace, that fire burns brighter than ever.

