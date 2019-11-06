Levellers Announce 2020 UK & EU Headline Tour
After their incredible performance at the London Palladium last month, Levellers have now announced UK and European tour dates for 2020.
Still going strong after 30 years in the game, they have long been, and still are, one of the best live bands around and they will be returning next year with a brand new studio album, alongside an extensive tour taking in double nights at some of their favourite towns and cities.
Over the years, Brighton folk-rock band Levellers have worn many masks; most self-made, some imposed upon them. But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.
Tickets on sale 8th November at 10am
LEVELLERS 2020 UK TOUR
FEBRUARY
12 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
13 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
14 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
15 Falmouth, Princess Pavillion
26 Brecon, Theatre Brycheiniog
27 Port Talbot, Princess Theatre
28 Blackwood, Miners Institute
29 Llandudno, Venue Cymru
MARCH
01 Liverpool, Grand Central
19 Guildford, G Live
20 Norwich, Uea
21 Margate, Dreamland
APRIL
29 Sheffield, Leadmill
30 Coventry, Empire
MAY
01 Holmfirth, Picturedrome
02 Holmfirth, Picturedrome
13 Hastings, White Rock Theatre
14 Frome, Cheese & Grain
15 Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
16 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
OCTOBER
07 Eindhoven, Effenaar (Nl)
08 Amsterdam, Paradiso (Nl)
09 Koln Gloria, (De)
10 St Niklaas, Casino (Be)
11 Depot, Leuven (Be)
NOVEMBER
04 York, Barbican
05 Dundee, Fat Sams
06 Stirling, Albert Halls
07 Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
08 Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
18 St Albans, Arena
19 Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall
20 Manchester, Albert Hall
21 Manchester, Albert Hall
DECEMBER
03 Lancaster, Town Hall
04 Nottingham, Rock City
05 Nottingham, Rock City