Levellers Announce 2020 UK & EU Headline Tour

After their incredible performance at the London Palladium last month, Levellers have now announced UK and European tour dates for 2020.



Still going strong after 30 years in the game, they have long been, and still are, one of the best live bands around and they will be returning next year with a brand new studio album, alongside an extensive tour taking in double nights at some of their favourite towns and cities.



Over the years, Brighton folk-rock band Levellers have worn many masks; most self-made, some imposed upon them. But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.



Tickets on sale 8th November at 10am and will be available HERE.



LEVELLERS 2020 UK TOUR



FEBRUARY

12 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

13 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

14 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

15 Falmouth, Princess Pavillion

26 Brecon, Theatre Brycheiniog

27 Port Talbot, Princess Theatre

28 Blackwood, Miners Institute

29 Llandudno, Venue Cymru



MARCH

01 Liverpool, Grand Central

19 Guildford, G Live

20 Norwich, Uea

21 Margate, Dreamland



APRIL

29 Sheffield, Leadmill

30 Coventry, Empire



MAY

01 Holmfirth, Picturedrome

02 Holmfirth, Picturedrome

13 Hastings, White Rock Theatre

14 Frome, Cheese & Grain

15 Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

16 Southampton, O2 Guildhall



OCTOBER

07 Eindhoven, Effenaar (Nl)

08 Amsterdam, Paradiso (Nl)

09 Koln Gloria, (De)

10 St Niklaas, Casino (Be)

11 Depot, Leuven (Be)



NOVEMBER

04 York, Barbican

05 Dundee, Fat Sams

06 Stirling, Albert Halls

07 Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

08 Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

18 St Albans, Arena

19 Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall

20 Manchester, Albert Hall

21 Manchester, Albert Hall



DECEMBER

03 Lancaster, Town Hall

04 Nottingham, Rock City

05 Nottingham, Rock City





