Leon Thomas Releases on New Single 'Crash & Burn'

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter & producer Leon Thomas shares his brand new single, "Crash & Burn" via E2MNY Records / Motown Records.

"Crash & Burn" is the fourth official release from Leon's highly anticipated debut album, Electric Dusk, set to come out this summer. In the single, Leon entrances listeners with his soulful vocals and takes them on a trip as he reflects on past lovers.

"This is a song about yearning for a meaningful relationship, but only finding surface-level and materialistic bonds and the emotional toll it takes on you. It's the journey of feeling numb to the possibility of finding true love at all," says Leon.

"Crash & Burn" was produced Faxxonly & BNYX of Working on Dying who has previously worked on projects with artists such as Drake, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Electric Dusk will feature tracks "Love Jones" ft Ty Dolla $ign, "X-Rated" ft. Benny The Butcher, and "Breaking Point" - a fan and media favorite.

For the last ten years, Leon had been writing and producing for artists such as Ella Mai, SZA, Post Malone, and more in addition to being an accomplished actor. As he heads into the next chapter of his life, Leon fully develops his artistry as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

"Crash & Burn" serves as a reminder that Leon Thomas truly is a master of his craft and will lead the next generation of multi-faceted artists.

Listen to the new single here: