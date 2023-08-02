Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album 'Electric Dusk'

In celebration of his 30th birthday, GRAMMY-award-winning singer, songwriter & producer Leon Thomas announces his highly-anticipated debut album, Electric Dusk, which will release on August 18th via EZMNY Records/Motown Records. You can pre-save Electric Dusk HERE.

Named after LA’s longest-running drive-in theatre, Electric Dusk, serves as Leon’s love letter to film in addition to the trials and tribulations Leon has faced over the last few years. The sonically diverse album touches on the topic of love, heartbreak, and growth while transcending listeners into an alternative reality.

Electric Dusk will feature tracks “Love Jones” ft Ty Dolla $ign, “X-Rated” ft. Benny The Butcher, “Breaking Point” and “Crash & Burn”. Being a master of his craft, Leon is proven to be the leader of the next generation of multi-faceted artists.

For the last ten years, Leon has been writing and producing for artists such as Ella Mai, SZA, Post Malone, and more in addition to being an accomplished actor. As he heads into the next chapter of his life, Leon fully develops his artistry as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

Leon is set to open for Ty Dolla $ign on his “more motion less emotion tour” starting on September 15th in San Diego and ending on October 27th in San Francisco. You can buy tickets for the tour HERE. In addition, he is set to perform at Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. in Mountain View, CA on September 17th. You can buy tickets for the festival HERE.

Photo Credit: Raymond Alva