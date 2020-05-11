Lennon Stella & Charlie Puth Share 'Summer Feelings' From SCOOB! The Album

Last week, Atlantic Records announced SCOOB! THE ALBUM, the official musical companion to Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group's animated Scooby-Doo action adventure motion picture for the whole family, SCOOB! Today marks the arrival of the album's feel-good lead single, "Summer Feelings," by singer-songwriter Lennon Stella Feat. multiple-GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth. Produced by Invincible ("I Like It" - Cardi B), "Summer Feelings" is available now.

SCOOB! THE ALBUM arrives this Friday, May 15th and is available to pre-save now HERE . Release day will be celebrated with an official video for the album's epic pop-country collaboration, "On Me" by Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Feat. Ava Max. The album will also feature brand new songs from an incredibly diverse array of top artists and rising stars including Jack Harlow, Galantis Feat. Faouzia, R3HAB Feat. A R I Z O N A, Pink Sweat$ and more (see full tracklist below).

SCOOB! THE ALBUM was executive produced by Xplicit. Additional key players involved in the creation of the album include Music Supervisor, Gabe Hilfer, A&R by Olly Sheppard and Executives in Charge of Music for Warner Bros. Pictures, Darren Higman and Niki Sherrod.

SCOOB! is available for both Premium Video on Demand and premium digital ownership on Friday, May 15th and features an all-star ensemble cast led by Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker, as the voices of the Scooby-Doo gang and others from the Hanna-Barbera universe. Watch the movie teaser HERE and get ready for the fun-filled red carpet Twitter party at #ScoobMovieNight, this Friday at 7:00pm EST/4:00pm PST.

SCOOB! THE ALBUM

TRACKLIST

Lennon Stella Feat. Charlie Puth - Summer Feelings Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Feat. Ava Max - On Me Jack Harlow - Yikes Sage The Gemini Feat. BygTwo3 - Tick Tick Boom Galantis Feat. Faouzia - I Fly Pink Sweat$ - I Like It Rico Nasty - My Little Alien Rare Americans - Back Up Plan R3HAB Feat. A R I Z O N A - Feel Alive Plested - 25 Hours Token - Homies Best Coast - Scooby Doo Theme Song





