Leilani Wolfgramm Releases New Single & Lyric Video For 'The Flame'

Female artist Leilani Wolfgramm has signed with tastemaker label Island Empire for the release of her brand new single and lyric video for "The Flame" - watch below!

Leilani joins the Island Empire roster alongside label mates Common Kings and Landon McNamara. Inspired by the recent wildfire occurrences, Leilani will be donating the song's proceeds to programs that support the victims of the wildfires, which includes animal rescue efforts.

"When the fires happened in Malibu I started writing this line in my head, 'Where were you when the flames quit burning did you take it to heart'. Shortly after the brushfires in Australia took place and my heart melted. I felt helpless watching from afar and wondered what I could do to help," commented Leilani Wolfgramm. "I decided to finish writing the song, release it immediately and donate the proceeds to the world wildlife fund-Australia. I titled the song, 'The Flame' on purpose, hoping it spreads like a wildfire, providing support to those in need."

An American Tongan singer-songwriter from Orlando, Fl, Leilani released her first album "I Burn", followed by "Rebel" and from that record came breakout singles "Herbivore" which has collected over one million views, followed by "Sunshine" which went viral to the tune of over 1.5 million Youtube views. From there, Leilani Wolfgramm recorded an acoustic version of her original song "Change the World" for Sugarshack Sessions garnering over 5 million views, becoming one of the biggest acoustic sessions for their channel.

Leilani Wolfgramm has been touring behind her sophomore album "Live Wire" by hitting the road playing shows with the likes of Incubus, Ziggy Marley, Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, The Green, Common Kings and many more. Her recent debut at the One Love Festival in Long Beach, CA called for a standing ovation as she wowed the audience with her eclectic vibes, big voice, and a fun-loving performing.





