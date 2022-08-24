Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Left Coast String Band Hot Buttered Rum Announces New Album

Their new album is due out on September 16, 2022.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Like a long, dark piece of music, the pandemic started small, then got big, and loud, and painfully dissonant. Hot Buttered Rum did their best to cope with its indignities, as most did, and much of that coping was done through the business of making lots and lots of noise.

The songs that emerged from all this noise-making are a little louder than any the band has released to date in what became the latest album, Shine All Night. Hot Buttered Rum hopes to help provide some cheer in the times ahead, whether those times are brighter, darker or, as so often, somewhere in between.

Today, the band is thrilled to share "No Reason Why," the first sampling of music off the forthcoming record. "No Reason Why" exclusively premiered via Bluegrass Today. "HBR has been together 20 years now, spinning their special mix of grass, folk, soul, and Americana all along the west coast and beyond," says Bluegrass Today, "through both live and studio recordings, and nearly constant touring, the band has developed a very large and loyal following."

Shine All Night is the first new music from the band since the release of Something Beautiful in 2020 and is due out on September 16, 2022. .

Hot Buttered Rum will tour select markets starting in September and will make stops throughout the West Coast and Pacific Northwest including their sold out Camp Deep End festival in Navarro, CA. Camp Deep End is co-hosted with ALO and Hot Buttered Rum.

HBR will cap off the year at Sweetwater Music Hall for a very special New Year's Eve celebration. More tour dates to be announced soon. All up-to-date news and information can be found here.

Listen to the new single here:

Hot Buttered Rum on Tour

09.15.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.16.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.17.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.18.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.29.22 The Get Down - Portland, OR

09.30.22 Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

10.1.22 Bend Fall Festival - Bend, OR

10.14.22 Chico Women's Club - Chico, CA

10.15. 22 Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

10.16.22 HopMonk - Novato, CA

12.31.22 Sweetwater Music Hall - Mill Valley, CA

Hot Buttered Rum, a souped-up, left-coast string band, is the brainchild of five uniquely gifted musicians who weave their love of bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul into a riveting strain of Americana. String bass and five-alarm fiddle merge with guitar, banjo, mandolin and drums to frame the voices of its two contrasting writers, fueling a dance party with roots in Appalachia and its branches in California.

It's a sound that's as tough to describe as it is easy to love. Nearly twenty years into its journey, HBR's music, dreamed up in the backcountry of the High Sierra and the basements of San Francisco, has found its way into the hearts, minds and bodies of fans nationwide. The band continues to tour year-round in support of its many albums and social causes.




