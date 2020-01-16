Lee Foss Reveals Line-Ups for His Repopulate Mars Series

Acclaimed DJ and producer Lee Foss is bringing his breakthrough party series Repopulate Mars to The Midway SF, The Academy L.A., E1 London and Epic Hotel Miami this Spring.



The award-winning Repopulate Mars record label, known for releasing a slew of breakthrough singles finely selected by Foss himself, hosts events defined as awe-inspiring, space-inspired, extravagant and most importantly, unforgettable. Expect to be transported to a dance party on Mars where revellers will see punk-funk kids shedding clothes, aliens shedding skin and cyborgs getting down to the sounds of the future.



Launching off the series on February 7th, Repopulate Mars will be making its appearance at The Midway in San Francisco. The unearthly lineup is set to include Latmun, Lauren Lane, Max Chapman and Prok & Fitch. On February 8th, Foss welcomes an all-star cast of DJs to The Academy LA including Lauren Lane, Latmun, Max Chapman, Prok & Fitch, Kaysin plus the Lisbona Sisters who round off the stellar lineup.



The party series will be taking off to E1 London with an astronomical lineup including Alisha, Ben Hemsley, Deeper Purpose, Martin Ikin and Leftwing : Kody on Saturday, March 7th before wrapping up the whimsical series at Miami's Kimpton Epic Hotel for the Winter Music Conference on Friday, March 20. After a sold-out edition last year, the ever-changing lineup will bring a slew of dance music favourites to one of hottest pool parties in Miami Beach, line-up to be revealed.



Tickets are on sale now for Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars parties and available here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories