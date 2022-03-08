Lee Bains & The Glory Fires Announce New Album & Release Single 'God's A-Working, Man'

Don Giovanni Records has announced the new album from Lee Bains + The Glory Fires will be released on August 5, 2022. The album is titled Old-Time Folks, and was produced in Athens, GA by David Barbe (Drive-By Truckers, Sugar, Son Volt).

On Old-Time Folks, Bains sets out to investigate the band's stomping grounds of Alabama and West Georgia, and to summon stories of that land's peoples, rising up collectively to defend and liberate themselves from systems of power and exploitation.

Today, Lee Bains + The Glory Fires have released the epic album coda "God's A-Working, Man" across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp.

The album is available for pre-order now.

Watch the new single now: