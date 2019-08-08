Leather Bound Crooks Release Cinematic New Music Video DELIVERED

Las Vegas alternative rock quartet Leather Bound Crooks have just released the compelling visuals for their new single "Delivered." The video, inspired by actual events from the book "Lessons Learned: An Ordinary Man, Extraordinary Life" by author Brian Scott Sherman, follows the lead character after he gets into a car accident and ends up in a purgatory like scenario where he is forced to reflect on various stages of his life. The video was filmed in downtown Las Vegas at ZAPPO's CEO Tony Hsieh's Airstream Park and at the Artisan Boutique Hotel. The video for "Delivered" is premiering on Substream Magazine and can also be viewed on the bands official YouTube channel.

"This song was an absolute inspiration from our co-writer Brian Scott Sherman," the band explained. "Learning about his personal life experiences and building this short story around that was incredible. The energy and message behind the lyrics & video make the track and visuals a necessary pair!"

Watch the video here:

Leather Bound Crooks formed in 2011 in Las Vegas, NV. Working their way through the local music scene and various lineup changes over the years, Leather Bound Crooks evolved into the 4-piece it is today. Now comprised of Jaba Li James (vocals, rhythm guitar), Ryan Severin (lead guitar), Jeremy Hartman (bassist) and Chris Bolosan (percussion), they've become known for crafting catchy hooks and powerful, profound lyrics for each and every song.

Jaba Li James (Jawaun Barton) started the group, with a couple guys he met at a back yard party in 2011. After a long 2 years, the quartet released an EP titled "Forward Pace" and a single titled "Spread the Love." Soon after the release of their first single, the band went through a lineup change when their drummer realized his heart was not fully committed to the band and their lead guitarist started a family. Both left the band. Jaba, driven by his inspiration and ambition, continued to march forward with guitarist Ryan Severin and their consistent determination paid off when joining forces with the current members Chris and Jeremy. The quartet melds together to form the perfect musical blend. On the pursuit for cultured lives and laid back ways they build mesmerizing music thats native to the heart yet local to the soul and resonates in their debut full length album Breach.

Their new full-length album Breach was written, recorded and produced through real life trauma, heartache & closure. With the help of author Brian Sherman, whom the band collaborated and co-wrote 3 songs with, they crafted lyrics that speak to those who have dealt with personal battles and come out alive. Paired with heavy leads and an alt-rock rhythm, Breach is an honest attempt from Leather Bound Crooks to represent experiences unspoken in most mainstream songs today.





