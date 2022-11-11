Leann Rimes Partners With DJ Dave Audé for Dance Remixes for 'Spaceship'

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes partnered with GRAMMY Award-winning producer and DJ Dave Audé to release the dance remixes for her focus track, "spaceship," off her recently released album god's work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard/ Sept. 16th).

The up-beat, electronic undertones featured in the remixes bring a reimagined sound to the all-encompassing track that Rimes released earlier this year. The track taps into a full range of emotions including grief, sadness, anger, and hope.

"It's always fun reimagining songs with Dave Audé, and the remix of 'spaceship' is probably my favorite, to date," Rimes said. "We were both nervous to touch this song because we know how special it is, but I believe we nailed it! I danced and then cried happy tears when I received the final mix, and it was at that moment, I knew, it was ready to be released into the world."

Of the remix, Audé shared, "I've been remixing LeAnn Rimes' songs for two decades and LeAnn and her songs keep getting better and better. She is undoubtedly one of the most naturally gifted vocalists of all time, and as a producer it's hard not to fall in love with every note. Remixing 'spaceship' was one of the scariest moments of my career as I believe it's one of the best written and produced songs I've gotten my hands on, so I can't wait to start hammering it in my sets!"

"spaceship" is the opening track of Rimes' highly anticipated 19th album, god's work, which was released on September 16th. Written and produced by LeAnn and her longtime collaborator Darrell Brown, the 12-track album features an eclectic group of accomplished artists, including Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., Robert Randolph, Táta Vega, and more, that all contribute to the genre-bending sounds featured throughout.

Described by Rimes as her "journey of reclamation," god's work includes a mix of ethereal, rhythmic, and brutally honest songs that take each listener on their own unique journey.

Rimes is also getting ready to kick off "Joy: The Holiday Tour," on December 2nd in Verona, NY making stops in Riverside, IA (12/9), Nashville, TN (12/10), Lincoln, OR (12/16 & 12/17), Airway Heights, WA (12/18) and wrapping in Pala, CA on December 22nd. The tour will bring fans together for festive songs mixed with some of Rimes' greatest hits and new releases from god's work. Tickets are available now through the link HERE.

Listen to the new remix here:

Photo Credit: Norman Seeff