Leah Turner And Jerrod Niemann Turn-up The Heat With 'South Of The Boarder'

Leah Turner and Jerrod Niemann transport listeners "South of the Border" with this smoking single, available on all streaming platforms now in two hot remixes! The infectious track, penned by Turner and producer Brett Boyett, features the intertwined vocals of Niemann and Leah on the sexy toe-tapping romp. Listen to the acoustic version now!

South of the Boarder Music Video

Turner, known for her rich vocals and Latin-inspired hits, presents this stripped-down version that intensifies the intimacy of the narrative, inviting the audience to imagine themselves by the water, sipping on tequila, "South of the Border." As Leah herself puts it, this single "will have you loving on tequila in no time. It'll make you trade in your cowboy boots for chanclas!"

"South of the Border" is a captivating journey of love, fun, and adventure, brought to life by the seamless vocal chemistry of Leah Galvan Turner and Jerrod Niemann. Their harmonious voices unite to create a vivid romantic narrative that, American Songwriter raves, "South of the Border" is like a 3-minute beach vacation. Listeners can almost imagine a pair of lovers drinking, strumming, and singing along to this track on the sand."

The song takes listeners on a romantic getaway as Leah and Jerrod transport you to a sunny, carefree place with their irresistible blend of Mexican culture and country-pop sensibility.

Turner is currently in the studio finishing the track for her new EP set for release in early 2024. If fans want to join Leah literally 'South of the Boarder,' they can come see her and Niemann performing live at the Island Time Music Festival in Mexico in February.