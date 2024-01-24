Leah Jane Releases 'Paper Crown'

The single is now streaming on all digital platforms.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Leah Jane Releases 'Paper Crown'

Propelled by an indie-punk poptimism that reflects her uncompromising commitment to remaining above the fray, Leah Jane's latest focus track, “Paper Crown,” emphasizes the importance of understanding the difference between losing and letting go.

The new song encapsulates the experience of leaving a damaging relationship and is characterized by its empowering message of finding peace. "Paper Crown," with its early 2000s Avril Lavigne vibes, contributes to the nostalgic essence of Leah Jane's upcoming EP. The single is now streaming on all digital platforms.

"Paper Crown" reflects Leah Jane's diverse musical influences, ranging from Taylor Swift to Gregory Alan Isakov. Its creation was a collaborative effort with Selfish Things members Alex Biro and Mike Ticar, alongside Neil Mcinnis, and Mike Tompa (Silverstein, Cindë). Leah Jane describes the songwriting process as both fun and therapeutic, emphasizing its theme of releasing oneself from burdensome ties. This single, released under Spooky Action Records, showcases Leah Jane's evolution as an artist, expanding her repertoire beyond her folk music roots into a more ethereal and unique sound.

Leah Jane, a nominee for Best Actress at the “Short Stop Film Fest” and a recognizable face from House of Deadly Lies (previously on Amazon Prime, Lifetime), brings her acting skills into her musical performances, creating a cinematic experience for her listeners. Her debut EP Nottingham Drive, from which "Paper Crown" hails, tells poignant stories of feeling undervalued, viewed from a broad perspective. This EP is a testament to her journey as an artist, marked notably by her receipt of the 2019 RBC Emerging Musician/Canadian Walk of Fame Scholarship for her original song, "Water."

"Paper Crown" is more than just a single; it's a statement of Leah Jane's artistic growth and her ability to resonate with listeners through her music. Fans can indulge in the melodious and empowering tunes of "Paper Crown" on various digital platforms. To stay updated on Leah Jane's musical journey and to catch more of her soulful music, follow her on TikTok (@lemckk) and Instagram (@lemckk), where she actively shares her artistic endeavors and connects with her audience.

Listen to the new single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Leah Jane Releases Paper Crown Photo
Leah Jane Releases 'Paper Crown'

The new song is characterized by its empowering message of finding peace. 'Paper Crown,' with its early 2000s Avril Lavigne vibes, contributes to the nostalgic essence of Leah Jane's upcoming EP. Its creation was a collaborative effort with Selfish Things members Alex Biro and Mike Ticar, alongside Neil Mcinnis, and Mike Tompa (Silverstein, Cindë).

2
William Brittelle to Release Mini-Album Alive In The Electric Snow Dream Photo
William Brittelle to Release Mini-Album 'Alive In The Electric Snow Dream'

Developed and recorded during the pandemic with Metropolis Ensemble, Alive in the Electric Snow Dream features Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Bon Iver), Holland Andrews, and Eliza Bagg (Roomful of Teeth, Lisel) on vocals, Immanuel Wilkins on sax, Ben Cassorla on guitar, Paul Wiancko (Kronos Quartet, OWLS) on strings.

3
Thee Sinseers Announce New LP & Share New Single Cant Do That To Her Photo
Thee Sinseers Announce New LP & Share New Single 'Can't Do That To Her'

The first single “Can't Do That To Her” hits with staccato harmonies that create a catchy, joyous sound. The group's vocal harmonies, paired expertly with the tone of Quinones' voice, showcase their signature sweet soul sound. Bounce along as Southern California's premiere 'souldies' group ushers to the world their debut LP, Sinseerly Yours.

4
Video: Eye Flys Share Video For Bananarchy Zoo Photo
Video: Eye Flys Share Video For 'Bananarchy Zoo'

Ahead of the release of their self-titled album this Friday, and their US tour starting this week, Eye Flys have shared the video for their sludgy single 'Bananarchy Zoo.' Along with the video, the Philadelphia-based trio have announced a tour throughout Europe ahead of their Roadburn Festival appearance in April. 

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX