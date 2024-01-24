Leah Jane Releases 'Paper Crown'

Propelled by an indie-punk poptimism that reflects her uncompromising commitment to remaining above the fray, Leah Jane's latest focus track, “Paper Crown,” emphasizes the importance of understanding the difference between losing and letting go.

The new song encapsulates the experience of leaving a damaging relationship and is characterized by its empowering message of finding peace. "Paper Crown," with its early 2000s Avril Lavigne vibes, contributes to the nostalgic essence of Leah Jane's upcoming EP. The single is now streaming on all digital platforms.

"Paper Crown" reflects Leah Jane's diverse musical influences, ranging from Taylor Swift to Gregory Alan Isakov. Its creation was a collaborative effort with Selfish Things members Alex Biro and Mike Ticar, alongside Neil Mcinnis, and Mike Tompa (Silverstein, Cindë). Leah Jane describes the songwriting process as both fun and therapeutic, emphasizing its theme of releasing oneself from burdensome ties. This single, released under Spooky Action Records, showcases Leah Jane's evolution as an artist, expanding her repertoire beyond her folk music roots into a more ethereal and unique sound.

Leah Jane, a nominee for Best Actress at the “Short Stop Film Fest” and a recognizable face from House of Deadly Lies (previously on Amazon Prime, Lifetime), brings her acting skills into her musical performances, creating a cinematic experience for her listeners. Her debut EP Nottingham Drive, from which "Paper Crown" hails, tells poignant stories of feeling undervalued, viewed from a broad perspective. This EP is a testament to her journey as an artist, marked notably by her receipt of the 2019 RBC Emerging Musician/Canadian Walk of Fame Scholarship for her original song, "Water."

"Paper Crown" is more than just a single; it's a statement of Leah Jane's artistic growth and her ability to resonate with listeners through her music. Fans can indulge in the melodious and empowering tunes of "Paper Crown" on various digital platforms. To stay updated on Leah Jane's musical journey and to catch more of her soulful music, follow her on TikTok (@lemckk) and Instagram (@lemckk), where she actively shares her artistic endeavors and connects with her audience.

Listen to the new single here: