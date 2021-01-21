Leading Figures Of Modern Electronic Rediscover the Music of Robert Calvert

Robert Calvert was one of the most charismatic and cutting-edge visionaries to emerge out of London's psych rock scene of the '60s & '70s, first as the frontman for the behemoth that is Hawkwind and later as a solo artist whose avant garde albums made him a highly influential art rock raconteur.

And although mainstream recognition alluded Calvert during his career, a diverse and distinguished collection of nextgen artists along with several notable veterans are attempting to change that with a new remix project, called The Last Starfighter. The project features vintage Calvert tracks taken from both his solo albums as well as raw, unfinished demos, completely revamped by the likes of indie noise icons Xiu Xiu, chillwave group Small Black, post-punkers Soft Kill plus darkwave duos Xeno & Oaklander and Sixth June as well as veterans A Flock Of Seagulls and The Damned's Rat Scabies!

Xiu Xiu leader, Jamie Stewart, whose remix of "Marathon Man" is now available as a standalone single, shares this story about discovering Calvert's music, "Around 2010 our tour manager, a continual fountain of musical exposure, introduced me to kosmische musik. Somehow I had gone my entire life before never having come across this world. During this tutelage, he professed one of his heroes, who is now also one of mine, to be Robert Calvert. We have listened to his forays into the beyond while driving across Europe in a van for years now. It was an incredible honor to be able to explore and touch one of his many masterpieces so thoroughly. I hope it was shown the love it deserves."

The Last Starfighter will be available on both CD and gorgeous silver or purple vinyl in a gatefold jacket starting February 19 courtesy of Cleopatra Records!