LeAnn Rimes Releases 'the only' Featuring Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper & Ledisi

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes released new track, "the only," off her upcoming album, god's work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard, Sept. 16).

The new soulful song features an accomplished group of GRAMMY Award-winning artists, including Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper, and is available to stream now. Rimes also released an accompanying animated lyric video.

Written and produced by Rimes and her longtime collaborator and close friend/producer/songwriter Darrell Brown, "the only" is a welcomed feel-good, World Americana-Reggae blended track that is arriving just in time for summer. The lyrics focus on the importance of being there for each other and helping others out, with the chorus emphasizing "the only way we're gonna get there is if we hold each other's hand." "the only" is a departure from LeAnn's traditional sound, giving fans another taste of the genre-bending influences featured on her forthcoming record, god's work.

"It is an honor to have such a unique and diverse group of artists joining me on this song. Artists of like mind and heart that are also spreading a message of love in the world," Rimes said. "'the only' really is all about community and connection, so I felt inspired to create the track in community with those I deeply admire and respect."

Today, Rimes also announced the second leg of her tour, the story...so far, in support of god's work and her ongoing 25th music anniversary. The newly announced slew of dates will extend the tour from May through the end of September, giving fans across the country the opportunity to hear Rimes' greatest hits and preview new songs. See below for the full list of stops:

LeAnn Rimes Tour Dates

Friday, May 20th - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

Saturday, May 21st - Oklahoma City, OK - Scissortail Park

Wednesday, May 25th - Milwaukee, WI - Potawatomi Casino - Northern Lights Theater

Thursday, May 26th - Milwaukee, WI - Potawatomi Casino - Northern Lights Theater

Friday, June 10th - Sidney, ME - Snow Pond Center For The Arts

Saturday, June 11th - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Thursday, June 23rd - Orange Park, FL - Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Friday, June 24th - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

Saturday, June 25th - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park

Friday, July 8th - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

Saturday, July 9th - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino Event Center

Friday, July 15th - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

Saturday, July 16th - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

Friday, July 22nd - Bend, OR - Athletic Club of Bend

Saturday, July 23rd - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

Sunday, July 24th - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival

Sunday, September 4th - Austin, TX - The Long Center For The Performing Arts

Friday, September 9th - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

Saturday, September 10th - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino

Sunday, September 11th - Eau Claire, WI - The Pablo Center at the Confluence

About LeAnn Rimes: LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank #4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song." 15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went #1 in 11 countries.

In 2017, the world-renowned singer released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, Remnants, which debuted at # 4 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart, peaked at #3 on iTunes ® overall charts in its first week, garnered two #1 Billboard Dance hits with "Long Live Love" and "LovE is LovE is LovE," and one Top 5 hit with "Love Line."

In the fall of 2018, Rimes revealed a new EP for her fans titled Re-Imagined that featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits, including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. Most recently, the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her first-ever LIVE recording as an exclusive vinyl release in honor of the 2019 Record Store Day titled "Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall" where Rimes celebrated music of all genres.

The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season as she starred and served as an Executive Producer in Hallmark's "It's Christmas, Eve," which earned the highest TV original movie debut to-date for the channel premiering to over 4.3 million viewers. In 2020, Rimes shined the brightest and won season four of FOX's The Masked Singer, with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered "... the most beautiful performance in the history of The Masked Singer."

Most recently, she served as the inspiration judge on the discovery+ competition series, Meet Your Makers Showdown, which started streaming November 2021 and in April of 2022, she headlined an episode of the iconic music series CMT Crossroads alongside Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark, who helped commemorate Rimes' career and recognize the path she blazed forward for women in all genres.

Passionate about using her voice to help heal the world, LeAnn was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her over 20 years of support of equal rights, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions. She continues to channel her voice in new ways, releasing CHANT: The Human & The Holy (EverLe Records / Thirty Tigers), which spent 5 weeks at #1 on iTunes New Age Chart, as well as her iHeartRadio mental health and wholeness podcast, Wholly Human, that brings her lifestyle blog, Soul of EverLe, to life.

Now in its third season, Wholly Human previously reached #2 on iTunes Health & Fitness Chart, placed in the Top 35 overall for podcasts worldwide and was recently named as one of the 15 best mental health podcasts that educate and empower listeners by Good Housekeeping. LeAnn is now celebrating her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album "Blue," and will release her next studio album, god's work, on September 16th.

