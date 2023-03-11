Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'

The single is now available on Spotify, YouTube and all the major music services.

Mar. 11, 2023  

LE SONIC, the music production duo of Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith, have released their brand new single and video "RIVERSIDE DRIVE" (featuring Jim Hynes on Trumpet and Scott Kreitzer on Saxophone) available now on Spotify, YouTube and all the major music services.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY | WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Built on a foundation of musical creativity and modern technology, LE SONIC reached the pinnacle of success in 2022 when their first single, "Any Moment" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Chart! In fact, Le Sonic had two #1 Billboard Records in 2022, with "I'll Be The One", and was the #1 Smooth Jazz Group of the Year.

Mike Rogers' first hit was the groundbreaking record "Groove is in the Heart" by Deeelite" which sold 6 million copies worldwide. Mike has been behind the board for Sinead O'Connor, Graham Nash, Erasure, The Fat Boys, Randy Brecker, and Omar Hakim.

Gary Lefkowith has promoted records for Elvis, Mick Jagger, and Prince. As an artist, he was a finalist in the USA Songwriting Competition. Gary's band HiFi had a Top 20 record on the CMJ College Music Chartas well as a Top 30 on Billboard's Top 40 chart with "She's My Girl".



